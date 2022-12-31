Saturday, December 31, 2022
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

The Mega Tens of millions jackpot continues to climb after nobody matched all six numbers after Tuesday evening’s drawing.

Pull up a chair and seize your tickets.

The numbers have been chosen for the Friday, Dec. 30 lottery jackpot value an estimated $685 million, with a money choice of $347.8 million.

Powerball numbers:Successful Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $246M

Mega Tens of millions successful numbers

The successful numbers for Friday evening’s drawing had been 1, 3, 6, 44, 51, and the Mega Ball was 7. The Megaplier was 3X.

What number of numbers in Mega Tens of millions do you’ll want to win a prize?

You solely have to match one quantity in Mega Tens of millions to win a prize. Nonetheless, that quantity have to be the Mega Ball value $2.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Mega Tens of millions?

Matching two numbers will not win something in Mega Tens of millions until one of many numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of many 5 numbers and the Mega Ball is value $4.

When is the subsequent Mega Tens of millions drawing?

Drawings are held two occasions per week at roughly 11 p.m. ET each Tuesday and Friday.

Learn how to play Mega Tens of millions

Here is the right way to play Mega Tens of millions:

Mega Tens of millions’ final jackpot winner

Right here is the record of 2022 Mega Tens of millions jackpot wins, in response to megamillions.com:

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; California.

  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.

  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.

  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

  • $1.337 billion — July 29; Illinois.

  • $502 million — Oct. 14; California, Florida.

Mega Tens of millions numbers:Successful Mega Tens of millions numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. No winner, jackpot is now $640M

High 10 Mega Tens of millions lottery jackpots

Listed here are the all-time high 10 Mega Tens of millions jackpots, in response to megamillions.com:

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

  2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

  4. $685 million — Dec. 30, 2022; TBD.

  5. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

  6. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

  7. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.

  8. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.

  9. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

  10. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.

High 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Listed here are the nation’s all-time high 10 Powerball and Mega Tens of millions jackpots, in response to powerball.com:

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Tens of millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Tens of millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

  5. $1.05 billion, Mega Tens of millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

  6. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

  7. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

  8. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

  9. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

  10. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Comply with him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This text initially appeared on Journal Star: Mega Tens of millions drawing for 12/30/22: Lottery outcomes for $685M jackpot

