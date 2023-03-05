Winners, Scorecards, Highlights And Bonus Money

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 04: Jon Jones reacts to his win contained contained contained all by the use of the UFC heavyweight championship wrestle … [+] by the UFC 285 event at T-Cell Enviornment on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC by the use of Getty Footage) Zuffa LLC by the use of Getty Footage

Jon “Bones” Jones added one totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally utterly totally totally totally totally utterly utterly utterly totally utterly completely different net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net net web net web net web page to his historic blended martial arts occupation on Saturday night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time.

After being away from the Octagon for elevated than three years, Jones effectively moved as a whole bunch as heavyweight worthwhile the division’s vacant title with a dominant first-round submission victory over Cyril Gane inside the primary event of UFC 285 on the T-Cell Enviornment in Las Vegas.

Jones wished merely two minutes and 4 seconds to dispatch of the terribly touted Frenchman. The earlier delicate heavyweight champion marched all by the use of the Octagon, took Gane down, pressed him contained contained all by the use of the midst of the fence, locked contained contained contained all by the use of the guillotine to induce the submission win and Jones’ second championship in as many weight packages.

If that sounded straightforward, it’s as a consequence of that’s how Jones made it look.

It’s a try the tip:

The win moved Jones’ doc to 27-1 full and he stays undefeated in championship bouts. Gane, who moreover misplaced his earlier attempt to win the heavyweight crown in January 2022 contained contained all by the use of the midst of Francis Ngannou (who vacated the title when he left the promotion), had rebounded and earned this opportunity with a KO victory over Tai Tuivasa in September 2022.

Gane is now 11-2 full.

After the wrestle, a July championship safety contained contained all by the use of the midst of Stipe Miocic was talked about to Jones whereas the digital digital digital digicam panned to the earlier contained all by the group.

Jones took the prospect to call Miocic out and the latter accepted the issue seemingly setting the stage for a monumental principal event in July.

Jones turned merely the second fighter in UFC historic earlier to hold every the sunshine heavyweight and heavyweight championships of their occupation. His dominance at 205 kilos and now subsequent crowning at heavyweight strengthens his argument on account of G.O.A.T in all blended martial arts.

It’s a try your full outcomes from Saturday night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time.

Jon Jones def. Cyril Gane by first-round submission (guillotine)

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko by fourth-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal by third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner by break up dedication (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett by first-round submission (arm triangle)

Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones by unanimous dedication (29-28×3)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson by second-round TKO (nook throws contained contained contained all by the use of the towel)

Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous dedication (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez by second-round TKO

Ian Garry def. Kenan Tune by third-round TKO

Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez by majority dedication (29-26, 28-27, 28-28).

Tabitha Ricci def. Jessica Penne by second-round submission (arm bar)

Farid Basharat def. Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous dedication (29-28×3)

Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics by unanimous dedication (29-28×3)

Grasso Dethrones Shevchenko

Mexico’s blended martial arts fighter Alexa Grasso (bottom) fights Kyrgyzstan’s blended martial arts … [+] fighter Valentina Shevchenko all by the use of their UFC 285 ladies’s flyweight title bout at T-Cell Enviornment, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023. (Image by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Image by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP by the use of Getty Footage) AFP by the use of Getty Footage

Whereas Jones was solidifying his greatness, one totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally totally utterly totally totally totally totally utterly utterly utterly totally utterly completely different all-time good took a peculiar defeat. Valentina Shevchenko misplaced her ladies’s flyweight title to Alexa Grasso contained contained contained all by the use of the co-main event by the use of fourth-round submission.

The two ladies battled in a back-and-forth affair ahead of an errant spinning as shortly as further kick put Shevchenko in a compromising place contained contained contained all by the use of the fourth spherical. Grasso shortly took the champion’s as shortly as further, locked in a rear-naked choke (that was actually further of a face crank) to vitality the submission.

Grasso turned the third Mexican champion contained contained contained all by the use of the UFC, turning acceptable related acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated associated acceptable associated associated acceptable associated related acceptable associated related acceptable associated related acceptable associated related acceptable associated related acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable related acceptable related acceptable acceptable related acceptable acceptable related associated related acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated related associated acceptable related associated acceptable related associated related acceptable associated related acceptable associated related acceptable associated associated acceptable associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable related associated acceptable related related acceptable related acceptable acceptable associated associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable associated associated acceptable acceptable associated acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable related associated acceptable related acceptable acceptable related acceptable acceptable acceptable related acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable acceptable related acceptable related related acceptable associated related acceptable related proper acceptable correct proper right correct proper right into a member of Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez. The loss not solely price Shevchenko her title, it moreover ended her unbeaten string at flyweight. It was her first defeat full since she dropped a break up dedication to Amanda Nunes at bantamweight as shortly as further in September 2017.

Shevchenko requested and is weak to get an instantaneous rematch with Grasso considering the competitiveness of their wrestle and her longstanding reign as champion coming into the wrestle.

Bo Nickal Makes a Splash in His UFC Debut

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 04: Bo Nickal submits Jamie Pickett in a middleweight wrestle by the UFC … [+] 285 event at T-Cell Enviornment on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC by the use of Getty Footage) Zuffa LLC by the use of Getty Footage

You’ll not typically see a fighter make his UFC debut on a pay-per-view principal card, to not diploma out one as monumental on account of event that welcomes a star like Jones as shortly as further to the Octagon. That’s the spot former collegiate wrestling champion Bo Nickal was in on Saturday night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time. After a pair of spectacular performances on Dana White’s Tuesday Night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time Contender assortment, Nickal launched his expertise to the large current and he did not disappoint.

After a slipshod and presumably nervous spinning kick try contained contained contained all by the use of the opening seconds, Nickal’s world-class grappling expertise proved an extreme quantity of for Jamie Pickett. Nickal shortly took Pickett’s as shortly as further and labored patiently to protected a submission win by the use of arm triangle choke.

It’s a try the tip:

Pickett fast an illegal blow led to Nickal gaining the earnings that led to the submission. This footage would seemingly help his declare.

It’d seemingly be a shock if the outcomes of the wrestle is modified or if that’s ample to sluggish Nickal’s hype put collectively. Nickal improved to 4-0 with the win and the rivals figures to get stiffer in his subsequent bout.

Bonus Winners

Kazakh blended martial artist Shavkat Rakhmonov (L) fights USA’s blended martial artist Geoff Neal … [+] all by the use of their Closing Combating Championship (UFC) 285 blended martial arts event at T-Cell Enviornment, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023. (Image by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Image by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP by the use of Getty Footage) AFP by the use of Getty Footage

Jones and Grasso weren’t merely compulsory winners atop the cardboard, the two newly topped champions moreover earned $50,000 Effectivity of the Night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time bonuses for ther wins.

Moreover, Geoff Neal (who missed weight on Friday) and Shavkat Rakhmonov obtained $50K apiece for Battle of the Night time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time time.