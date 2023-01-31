Winners And Losers From Post-Royal-Rumble Show

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Rhea Ripley seems on after successful the WWE Royal Rumble on the … [+] Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Picture by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

After one of many stronger Royal Rumbles, from a storytelling standpoint, WWE pitched a little bit of a stinker on Monday night time. As anticipated, Cody Rhodes opened the present after successful the 2023 Royal Rumble, however his opening spot didn’t hit as supposed.

There have been a few returns (Carmella; glad to see her wholesome and Rick Boogs) that had been principally meh, blended in with some awkward mic work.

Here’s a take a look at the most important winners in terms of progressing their present character path and over-ness with the WWE Universe.

WINNERS

Rhea Ripley

After a dominant and historic efficiency en path to successful the 2023 Girls’s Royal Rumble, Ripley delivered a robust and solo promo to announce her intentions to problem Charlotte for the SmackDown Girls’s championship at WrestleMania.

It may need made sense for Ripley to problem Bianca Belair contemplating she is already on Uncooked and the 2 ladies are essentially the most thrilling performers within the division. Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear to be the fitting time for Ripley to conflict with Belair. Maybe that may come at Summerslam.

Ripley appears destined to win the gold in her subsequent alternative and it might seem WWE is extra inclined to have Charlotte put her over. In any case, Charlotte’s legacy is as indestructible as anybody in historical past.

Ripley is arguably the WWE Famous person on essentially the most aggressive meteoric rise. Coming off the win at The Rumble, Ripley solely additional solidified herself on Uncooked. There’s a lingering program with Beth Phoenix, however that could possibly be dealt with at Elimination Chamber.

Having Ripley beat Phoenix clear in an entertaining match at Elimination Chamber could be the proper lead right into a WrestleMania coronation for the Eradicator in opposition to Charlotte.

Bronson Reed

We’ve seen a ton of monstrous wrecking balls like Bronson Reed, however there has at all times been one thing somewhat particular in regards to the former NXT North American champion.

Reed has top-notch facial expressions, an simple look and the form of in-ring explosiveness that would make him a stable upper-midcard draw. He demolished Dolph Ziggler, one of many all-time nice sellers, and punched a ticket into the Elimination Chamber together with his win.

Reed wants somewhat one thing additional together with his character or present story, however I’d like to see him stroll away from the Chamber with the US title in an upset.

LOSERS

Rick Boogs

The powerhouse returned from a ruptured Achilles, however his gimmick is about as hokey as they arrive. Sooner or later, Boogs wants to show heel in essentially the most vicious and surprising method possible. He additionally seemingly wants a supervisor. That’s numerous want for a man who was given a fairly wholesome chunk of a extremely anticipated episode of Uncooked after the Royal Rumble.

Boogs beat The Miz in an “impromptu” match after which was tremendous awkward in a backstage scene with The Avenue Earnings and Elias. Total, his return didn’t depart anybody wanting extra.

Cody Rhodes

Rhodes might be going to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and which may not be the very best thought.

Don’t have a tantrum; hear me out. Rhodes’ return from a torn pectoral on the Rumble was no shock and his victory wasn’t a lot of shock. He’s leaning heavier on the sturdy babyface presence he appears to crave with all of his professional wrestling soul, and he seems like he’s attempting too laborious to be adored.

Rhodes’ opening promo got here off somewhat contrived–even for skilled wrestling–and except there was one thing mistaken with the audio in Tulsa, it didn’t sound as if he acquired the form of pop one would possibly anticipate for a man who appears ticketed to finish one of the historic title reigns in WWE historical past.

Is it simply me, or is anybody else questioning whether or not Cody actually is a sufficiently big presence to be the WWE’s predominant babyface?

Edge

I’m unsure what occurred with the Judgment Day gimmick or what the long-term plans had been for Edge, however these sporadic assaults on the faction he created are getting somewhat stale.

The I Give up Match with Finn Balor at Excessive Guidelines in September was superior, however there doesn’t look like a compelling spot for the Corridor-of-Famer but within the new yr.

Ripley is on to larger and higher issues as she is well the Lauryn Hill to the Judgment Day’s Fugees. Damian Priest isn’t a sufficiently big star to feud with Edge, and the identical might be stated for Dominik Mysterio.

We’ve seen Edge vs. Balor, so it’s robust to see the place or how WWE will intrigue us with this feud. Edge’s look on Monday was underwhelming and that ought to by no means be the case for a performer together with his resume.

