Winner, overall standings, prize pool distribution, MVP, individual awards, and more

After three days of nerve-wracking motion, the Grand Finals of the 2022 PUBG Cell World Championship (PMGC) ended immediately, January 8. Turkish crew S2G Esports emerged because the event’s champions, decimating the competitors and taking house the title with 190 factors and 93 eliminations. They got here alive on the occasion’s remaining day, showcasing their prowess and bagging the winner’s money prize of $400,000.

In a historic second for Nepali esports, DRS Gaming obtained the runners-up spot within the competitors, stunning followers and analysts alike. The crew confirmed their mettle and displayed unimaginable consistency of their performances all through the three days to complete second. DRS ended their PMGC 2022 marketing campaign with 158 factors and 88 frags. The squad was awarded a money prize of $200,000.

Brazilian superstars Alpha 7 Esports ended up within the third spot. This crew performed very well and remained within the race for the trophy till the ultimate recreation. Nevertheless, a couple of errors right here and there price them the title. They ended their run with 156 factors and 77 eliminations to their identify, incomes $120,000 from the Grand Finals.

Defending champions Nova Esports collapsed below stress within the PMGC Grand Finals and failed to complete on the rostrum. Their common performances led them to a Ninth-place end within the event. This facet usually shows way more spectacular gameplay throughout international occasions. With that stated, this is how a lot Nova and the opposite groups earned within the Grand Finals.

Prize pool distribution of the PUBG Cell World Championship (PMGC): 2022

The whole prize pool of the Grand Finals stood at an enormous $1.5 million. Every crew was rewarded in line with their placement within the factors desk. Right here is how the aforementioned quantity was distributed:

1) S2G Esports: $400,000

2) DRS Gaming: $200,000

3) Alpha 7 Esports: $120,000

4) GodLike Stalwart: $80,000

5) IHC Esports: $60,000

6) Vampire Esports: $50,000

7) iNCO Gaming: $42,000

8) 4 Indignant Males: $35,000

9) Nova Esports: $32,500

10) Geek Fam: $30,000

11) Wolves Esports: $27,500

12) Buriram United Esports: $25,000

13) T2K Esports: $22,500

14) Alter Ego Esports: $20,000

15) Fireplace Flux Esports: $17,500

16) Affect Chemin Esports: $15,000

Solo Showmatch Winner: Soulless (S2G Esports): $3,000

Notice: Moreover, every of the 16 competing groups was additionally awarded a participation price of $20,000.

PMGC Grand Finals particular person Awards

Together with the common prize pool, particular person awards have been additionally given to gamers who carried out exceptionally nicely all through the Grand Finals. Listed here are the 5 avid gamers who obtained them:

1) Finals MVP – TOP (GodLike Stalwart)

2) Gunslinger – TOP (GodLike Stalwart)

3) Grenade Grasp – Sand3shS (T2K Esports)

4) Eagle Eye – Wwx (4 Indignant Males)

5) Subject Medic – Fluketh (Vampire Esports)

Mongolian squads GodLike Stalwart and IHC Esports carried out admirably to safe the fourth and fifth spots within the total rankings. Beginning out slowly, each squads steadily gained momentum, finally incomes a good spot within the total standings.

Fireplace Flux and Affect Chemin Esports have been the worst performers within the Grand Finals, ending within the fifteenth and sixteenth spots, respectively. The previous, a Turkey facet, struggled from the beginning of the competitors, failing to achieve any momentum. The squad was eradicated in a number of matches early on, lacking out on the chance to take fights towards sturdy opponents.

Brazilian crew Affect Chemin, however, began out fairly nicely on Day 1. Nevertheless, the squad’s marketing campaign noticed a downward trajectory by way of their performances as the times progressed, they usually have been discovered clueless on the ultimate day of the occasion. They ended their PMGC run with a last-place end.

