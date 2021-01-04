Wine Market Research: Business Prospects, Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Primary Respondents, Statistics and Forecast to 2026 | Prominent Participants- Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel Group
Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and others.
Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers
