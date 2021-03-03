Wine Market Analysis 2021 High Profit Explored by Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands

North America Wine Market, By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. North America wine market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.6 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and among others.

Global Wine Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 56.7% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

On the basis of colour, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others. In 2019, red wine segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 39.0% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, white wine segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.4% in 2018 in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 61.7% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

Queries Related to the Wine Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Wine market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

