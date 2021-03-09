Wine Coolers Market Launches Initiatives to Increase and Celebrate Diversity in the Wine Coolers Industry – LG Electronics; Allavino; Avanti Products; Electrolux; Marvel Refrigeration; Coltech; VIKING RANGE

Wine Coolers Market is an advanced learning method which utilizes electronic technologies to access educational curriculum away from the traditional classroom. The “Wine Coolers Market” report provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional breakdown, opportunities, challenges, and chain structure. Wine Coolers market report provides a complete report on changing market trends, market size and share of each separate segment in the market. It also provides important Wine Coolers market credentials such as history, various expansions, and trends, trade overview, regional markets, market competitors.

Global wine coolers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3479.90 million by 2026, registering a CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages especially wine from the large-scale millennial population globally.

About Wine Coolers Market:

Wine coolers are electronic consumer goods/appliances that are used for cooling/lowering the temperature of wine. They are used for storage, refrigeration and preservation purposes of wine inside bottles. These wine coolers provide the correct temperature and humidity as per the requirement of wines. They cannot be used for cooling down other beverages as wines are cooled to a certain extent.

Wine Coolers Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wine coolers market are Climadiff S.A.; U-Line; VRBON; BSH Home Appliances Group; WHYNTER LLC; LG Electronics; Allavino; Avanti Products; Electrolux; Marvel Refrigeration; Coltech; VIKING RANGE, LLC; KAFF; Carrier Midea India; INVENTOR CONCEPT SRL; EuroCave SAS; Haier Inc.; Vinotemp; Perlick Corporation; NewAir and NewAir.com; Eurodib; Magic Chef; Whirlpool; Danby; Sunpentown Inc. and Shenzhen Sicao Electric Co., Ltd among others.

Wine Coolers Market Segment by Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

