Windows 10/11 and the Office suite are melting their prices for Valentine’s Day

In a few days, lovers all over the world can celebrate Valentine’s Day. The opportunity to meet for a while as a couple, but also for retailers to lower their prices for a temporary promotion. And on the Keysfan platform side, reductions are going well, especially for Windows 10/11 keys and for the Office suite.

attractive prices

The Keysfan platform regularly sells its products at attractive prices. The opportunity for those interested to get their hands on products at great prices. And on the Windows 10 side, but especially Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, as well as on the Office side, prices are falling. This is how it is possible to find:

To lower the prices even further, you can use the code “KFLE66” to get 66% off a range of products:

Since a code never comes alone, the code “KFLE62” gives you great promotions on the following products: