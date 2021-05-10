Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – TPI Composites Inc., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd, LM Wind Power (a GE Renewable Energy business)

The Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The wind turbine rotor blade market is expected to register at a CAGR of approximately 8.38% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market are TPI Composites Inc., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd, LM Wind Power (a GE Renewable Energy business), Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, MFG Wind, TECSIS-Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados, Aeris Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, Enercon GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends:

Onshore Segment Accounted for the Highest Market Share

– The onshore wind power industry has dominated the wind turbine rotor blade market and has emerged as one of the most valued renewable energy sources worldwide and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

– The cumulative onshore installed wind power capacity reached 568.4 GW in 2018, with an addition of 8.9% to the previous year’s capacity. China, the United States, Germany, and India dominated the onshore wind power market in 2018.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

