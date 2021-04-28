Wind Turbine Generator Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2028

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Overview

Wind turbine generator converts wind’s kinetic energy to electrical energy. Due to several benefits and advantages of wind turbine generator. Wind turbines are extensively installed across the globe as a sustainable and clean source of energy. Use of wind turbine generator is rapidly growing in renewable energy generation owing to its high efficiency and reliability. Rise in awareness regarding environmental protection acts has further augmented the demand for wind turbine generator. The production of wind turbine generator is also increasing globally with Europe registering high growth for wind turbine generator market during the forecast period. Wind turbine generator market is generating an opportunity for market participants to penetrate a high market share during the forecast period. The wind turbine generator market comprises enormous local and global vendors.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Scenario

The global wind turbine generator market is projected to witness double digit growth in developing, as well as developed economies, during the forecast period, according to the company’s recent research study. Synchronous generator is a widely used wind turbine generator across the globe. However, Non asynchronous wind turbine generator are also gaining high attraction. Offshore deployment reflects high adoption of wind turbine generator. Wind turbine generators are expected to witness high demand from the onshore deployment in the years to follow. Higher demand for clean energy across the globe aiming to increase the power demand, depleting fossil fuels coupled with rising carbon emissions associated with harmful effects, increasing the incidence of lifestyle diseases have triggered the use of wind turbine generator on a large scale across the globe, thus propelling the growth of the global wind turbine generator market.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Dynamics

Established markets in regions like Europe, North America and Japan are expected to dominate the wind turbine generator market in terms of volume, whereas developing regions like APEJ and MEA are likely to proliferate wind turbine generator market throughout the forecast period. Also, the global market for wind turbine generator is expected to witness high growth with the rapidly increasing installation of wind turbine at onshore and offshore levels. High cost along with complexity in installation & maintenance of wind turbine generator is likely to hinder the growth of wind turbine generator market.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Segmentation

The wind turbine generator market can be segmented on type, capacity and deployment. On the basis of type, wind turbine generator market can be categorized into synchronous generator and asynchronous generator. On the basis of capacity, the wind turbine generator market can be segmented into up to 500 kW, 500 kW- 1 MW and above 1 MW. On the basis of deployment, the global market for wind turbine generator can be classified as onshore and offshore. The global market for wind turbine generator can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Key Players

The wind turbine generator manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously working on introducing wind turbine generator products. Some of the key market participants in the wind turbine generator market are ABB, Gamesa, GE Renewable Energy, SANY and Suzlon.

