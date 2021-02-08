Wind Power Market Report- Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, and Key Country Analysis to 2030

ReportsnReports added Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the global wind power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast wind power capacity and generation; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, average turbine size, and market size for ten key wind power countries – The US, Brazil, Germany, Spain, UK, France, China, India, Australia, and South Africa.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report includes –

– Wind power market study at global level, and at key country level covering ten key countries in depth.

– Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level.

– The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wind power markets.

– Historic (2010-2019) and forecast (2020-2030) data for cumulative installed wind power capacity and generation split by type (onshore and offshore) at global level and also for each of the 10 countries covered.

– Average turbine size historically up until 2019, for each of the key countries.

– Market size and market shares globally and in each of the key countries.

– Import and export values of turbines in each of the key countries.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the wind power market.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Maximize potential in the growth of the wind power market

– Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

– Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Auctions Continue to Boost Wind Power Capacity Additions

1.2 Global Wind Power Investment Exceeds $100 Billion for the First Time

1.3 Over 50% of 2019 Wind Capacity Additions were in the APAC region

1.4 Offshore Capacity to Exceed Onshore Capacity by 2023 in the UK

2. Introduction

2.1 Wind Power, Technology Definition

2.2 Wind Power, Technology Overview

2.3 Wind Turbine and Components

2.4 Wind Power, Value Chain

2.5 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Wind Power Market, Global

3.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview

3.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation, 2010-2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Trends

3.5 Wind Power Market, Global, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

3.6 Wind Power Market, Global, Influences on Economy and Environment

3.7 Wind Power Market, Global, Market Size ($bn)

3.8 Wind Power Market, Global, Manufacture and Trade

4. Wind Power Market, US

4.1 Wind Power Market, US, Overview

4.2 Wind Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, US, Generation, 2010-2030

4.4 Wind Power Market, US, Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Wind Power Market, US, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

4.6 Wind Power Market, US, Influences on Economy and Environment

4.7 Wind Power Market, US, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

4.8 Wind Power Market, US, Manufacture and Trade

5. Wind Power Market, Brazil

5.1 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.3 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Generation, 2010-2030

5.4 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Drivers and Restraints

5.5 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

5.6 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Influences on Economy and Environment

5.7 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

5.8 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Manufacture and Trade

6. Wind Power Market, Germany

6.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Overview

6.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

6.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Generation, 2010-2030

6.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Drivers and Restraints

6.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

6.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Influences on Economy and Environment

6.7 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

6.8 Wind Power Market, Germany, Manufacture and Trade

7. Wind Power Market, Spain

7.1 Wind Power Market, Spain, Overview

7.2 Wind Power Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

7.3 Wind Power Market, Spain, Generation, 2010-2030

7.4 Wind Power Market, Spain, Drivers and Restraints

7.5 Wind Power Market, Spain, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

7.6 Wind Power Market, Spain, Influences on Economy and Environment

7.7 Wind Power Market, Spain, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

7.8 Wind Power Market, Spain, Manufacture and Trade

8. Wind Power Market, UK

8.1 Wind Power Market, UK, Overview

8.2 Wind Power Market, UK, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

8.3 Wind Power Market, UK, Generation, 2010-2030

8.4 Wind Power Market, UK, Drivers and Restraints

8.5 Wind Power Market, UK, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

8.6 Wind Power Market, UK, Influences on Economy and Environment

8.7 Wind Power Market, UK, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

8.8 Wind Power Market, UK, Manufacture and Trade

9. Wind Power Market, France

9.1 Wind Power Market, France, Overview

9.2 Wind Power Market, France, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

9.3 Wind Power Market, France, Generation, 2010-2030

9.4 Wind Power Market, France, Drivers and Restraints

9.5 Wind Power Market, France, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

9.6 Wind Power Market, France, Influences on Economy and Environment

9.7 Wind Power Market, France, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

9.8 Wind Power Market, France, Manufacture and Trade

10. Wind Power Market, China

10.1 Wind Power Market, China, Overview

10.2 Wind Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

10.3 Wind Power Market, China, Generation, 2010-2030

10.4 Wind Power Market, China, Drivers and Restraints

10.5 Wind Power Market, China, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

10.6 Wind Power Market, China, Influences on Economy and Environment

10.7 Wind Power Market, China, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

10.8 Wind Power Market, China, Manufacture and Trade

11. Wind Power Market, India

12. Wind Power Market, Australia

13. Wind Power Market, South Africa

14. Appendix