Wind Energy Market Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Wind Energy market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The report on global Wind Energy market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period due to increasing preferences of the industries towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing initiatives and funding of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy in order to generate electricity.

Key participants include Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, among others.

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offshore

Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest market intelligence study on the Wind Energy market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Wind Energy market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Wind Energy market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

