William Ruto: Self-Proclaimed Champion of Kenya’s ‘Hustler Nation’

William Ruto loves to inform of his humble origins — his barefoot childhood within the Rift Valley; his first pair of sneakers at age 15; the time he scraped by promoting chickens and floor nuts on the aspect of a busy freeway.

That story is on the coronary heart of Mr. Ruto’s electoral pitch to what he calls the “hustler nation” — hard-working and impressive younger individuals who, like him as soon as, deserve a greater deal. “When you take heed to Joe Biden, he’s talking the identical language,” Mr. Ruto stated in an interview. “How will we deliver the bulk to the desk, the place their abilities, energies and concepts are additionally a part of the making of the nation?”

Nevertheless it’s not fairly that easy. Though Mr. Ruto slams the outgoing authorities, he has been a part of it for the previous 9 years — as Kenya’s vice chairman. And his days of penury are far behind: His huge enterprise pursuits, acquired throughout his time in politics, embody a 2,500-acre farm, a luxurious resort and a large poultry plant.