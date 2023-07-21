William Majcher, Retired R.C.M.P. Officer, Charged With Spying for China

A retired officer of Canada’s nationwide police power was charged Friday with overseas interference after spying for the Chinese language authorities and concentrating on a person on its behalf, the authorities stated.

The retired officer, William Majcher, 60, “allegedly used his information and his intensive community of contacts in Canada to acquire intelligence or companies to learn” Beijing, the authorities stated in a press release. The case is more likely to heighten requires a public inquiry into the Chinese language authorities’s alleged involvement in Canadian affairs.

Mr. Majcher, who had been dwelling in Hong Kong and was arrested Thursday night in Vancouver after voluntarily returning to Canada, additionally assisted within the “Chinese language authorities’s efforts to determine and intimidate a person exterior the scope of Canadian legislation,’’ in keeping with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or R.C.M.P.

The arrest, following a two-year investigation into what the R.C.M.P. described as Mr. Majcher’s “suspicious actions,’’ got here as the difficulty of China’s interference in Canadian elections has roiled political circles for months. Chinese language diplomats and operatives in Canada are believed to have tried to undermine elected officers vital of China’s document on human rights, particularly in districts with many ethnic Chinese language voters in Vancouver and Toronto.