Willem Dafoe tells how Marvel has hidden its participation in the new Spider-Man

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, one of the greatest villains in superhero movies, made a triumphant return in the new Spider-Man movie, No Homecoming. The actor’s participation was kept secret for a long time, which even affected his behavior during filming.

In an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, January 13, the actor revealed that the Marvel Studios team would have him appear at the studio in total obscurity, covered in “a black cloak and would go in a.” Car with tinted windows.”

“Marvel movies have a very strong following and people are very curious. Even when we’re filming, they’re trying to figure out what’s going to happen,” Dafoe told Jimmy. According to the actor, the studio didn’t allow him to walk around the city where the film was shot until it premiered in theaters.

“I didn’t think it would work, but the truth is it did,” added Dafoe, who played Norman Osborn in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, which was released between 2002 and 2007. “Because of things they’ve seen in trailers,” the actor said. “So it was cool.”

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Homecoming, which marks Tom Holland’s sixth appearance, was released in August. The clip showed visitors from the parallel universes being cast by a spell cast by Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) enter the world of the hero who should make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. But the magic hit was unsuccessful.

As a result, villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s films, such as Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, appear in this universe.

The second trailer, released three months later, showed Spider-Man battling three villains he doesn’t know: The Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans in Fantastic Spider-Man, Jamie Foxx’ Electro from Fantastic Man – Aranha 2”, and also the Sandman, character of Thomas Haden Church in “Spider-Man 3” by Sam Raimi.

Tom Holland had previously spoken about his first meeting with Willem Dafoe: “I found him in a cloak and asked him to be careful where he goes. He took off his hood and I was scared. After all, the green goblin is also in the film.”

Since its December 17 release, fans have praised Dafoe’s performance, with some saying he managed to surpass his previous performance of two decades ago.

Spider-Man: No Homecoming hit theaters in the last few days and is making an impressive debut in the United States. Despite the pandemic, the new Marvel project managed to become the second most watched film of all time on its first day in cinemas.

According to “Entertainment Weekly”, the production on Friday brought in the equivalent of around 108 million euros – plus around 44 million euros from previews and special screenings on Thursday. It is second only to Avengers: Endgame in US cinema history.

It’ll also easily be the best weekend for American cinemas since the pandemic began. And it’s already on the list of most watched movies of 2021.