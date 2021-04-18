Will vaccination priority end in May? Free press

The statutory health insurers expect that the previous vaccination priorities can be lifted in May. If deliveries increase as promised, the practices will receive significantly more than the 2.25 million doses sent to vaccination centers every week in May, said National Association of Statutory Health Physicians chairman Andreas Gassen. “In May, in addition to the GPs, the specialists will gradually come on board and we will vaccinate more and more healthy people and other people outside the currently eligible groups.” He continued: “I expect that the prioritization rules will gradually expire in May and that from then on every adult will be able to receive a vaccination.”

Meanwhile, after the regional vaccination centers, doctors’ offices are being supplied with vaccines for faster progress. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn recently made several references to the few vaccines available in response to demands to rapidly promote vaccinations to companies. “It’s still too close,” he said at the end of March. After the GPs, the company doctors must participate in the vaccination campaign. Large parts of the German economy are not only convinced that they can speed up the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus noticeably. In recent days, many companies have indicated that they are willing to have their employees injected by company doctors; what was missing were the vaccines, it was said. So far, no more than pilot projects are in sight – and patience is required in the corporate vaccination centers.

Meanwhile, about 20 percent of the approximately 83 million people in Germany have received at least one dose – about one in five, and the trend is rising. On the other hand, many millions of people are still completely unprotected; the second of the vaccination appointments needed for full protection so far only had about 7 percent of the population. “With a vaccination rate of 20 percent, we don’t have a big, significant influence on the infection rate, on the number of cases,” said Carsten Watzl, secretary general of the German Immunology Association. The first vaccination offers good protection against severe courses, but infections are still possible. “That means we need the second vaccination to make protection better and more durable and to prevent more infections,” says Watzl.

Encouraging signals come from countries that have been vaccinated very quickly and extensively: for example from Israel, where more than half of the nine million inhabitants are now vaccinated twice. Since the peak of the third wave in mid-January, there have been 98 percent fewer cases, 93 percent fewer seriously ill people and 87 percent fewer deaths, researcher Eran Segal of the Weizman Institute tweeted recently.

In Saxony, general practitioners have so far vaccinated around 110,000 people against the corona virus for the first time. The start of the vaccination campaign among doctors on April 8 had led to a surge of the Free State and the fact that Saxony was no longer at the bottom of the list when it comes to the first vaccination coverage.

On Friday, the first vaccination rate in Saxony was 18.8 percent. That corresponded to 765,318 first vaccinations. In a state equation, Saxony was in the center of the field.

About seven percent of people in Saxony have recently been vaccinated for the second time and thus completely against Corona. According to the RKI, almost 294,000 people had received a second vaccination. With a rate of 7.1 percent, the Free State was on Friday after Thuringia (7.9) and Berlin (7.8) in third place in a national comparison. (dpa / fp)