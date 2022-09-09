The titular Ojisan (“Uncle”) from Uncle From One other World. Pic credit score: studio Atelier Pontdarc

The official Isekai Ojisan anime web site has introduced that the Uncle From One other World Episode 8 will probably be launched on November 24, 2022, in Japan.

It was additionally introduced that the anime will probably be re-broadcast from Episode 1 beginning in early October, as follows:

on AT-X and BS11 — beginning October 6

on TOKYO MX — beginning October 7

on KBS Kyoto and Solar TV — beginning October 8

on TV Aichi — beginning October 11, 2022

Instantly after the discharge of Episode 7 (September 1, 2022), it was introduced that the Uncle From One other World Episode 8 can be postponed because of the COVID-19 onset.

Earlier in July 2022, because of the identical motive talked about above, the manufacturing behind the Isekai Ojisan collection revealed that Episode 5 can be delayed for two weeks (from August 3 to August 17, 2022).

The Uncle From One other World September schedule

The earlier episodes of the anime are at present being re-broadcast. Right here is the Isekai Ojisan September 2022 broadcast schedule:

September 7: Episode 3

September 14: Episode 4

September 21: Episode 5

September 28: Episode 6

Might the Uncle From One other World Blu-ray/DVD launch dates be delayed?

The jacket picture and digipack illustration of the Uncle from One other World Quantity 1. Pic credit score: studio Atelier Pontdarc

Launched in June 2022 and lately had been particulars concerning the anime’s Blu-ray and DVD, the jacket picture, and the digipack illustration of the Uncle from One other World Quantity 1. In a nutshell:

Quantity 1: The primary quantity will probably be launched on September 28, 2022. It should comprise episodes 1 to 4. The Blu-ray value is ¥ 14,300 (tax included) and the DVD value is ¥ 12,100 (tax included).

Quantity 2: The second quantity will probably be launched on October 26, 2022. It should comprise episodes 5 to eight. The Blu-ray value is ¥ 14,300 (tax included) and the DVD value is ¥ 12,100 (tax included).

Quantity 3: The third quantity will probably be launched on November 25, 2022. It should comprise episodes 9 to 13. The Blu-ray value is ¥ 14,300 (tax included) and the DVD value is ¥ 12,100 (tax included).

As you’ll be able to see, Quantity 2 accommodates the Uncle From One other World Episode 8. Contemplating that the manufacturing schedule has been pushed again by over two months, it’s doable that the Uncle From One other World Blu-Ray launch dates will probably be delayed as properly.

