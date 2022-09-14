God of War Ragnarok is right around the corner, with fans clamoring for even the slightest hint of the game’s narrative from both PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio.

Recently, during PlayStation’s State of Play event, the upcoming action-adventure title received a three-minute long story trailer that gives players a deeper insight into Kratos and Atreus’ journey through the Nine Realms, as well as the characters they meet, both friendly and hostile.

Will Kratos and Atreus be bound by fate, or take control of their destiny? Watch the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer, revealed during State of Play: play.st/3d9EwjO Will Kratos and Atreus be bound by fate, or take control of their destiny? Watch the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer, revealed during State of Play: play.st/3d9EwjO https://t.co/vdMUSrkjFq

Among the many new faces Kratos and his son Atreus will meet throughout their journey through the realms is Tyr, the Norse god of war, who was presumed to be dead, but was in fact left improsoned by the Aesir forces led by none other than the Allfather himself.

Players got their first look at Tyr in the game’s official announcement trailer, where he was seen in chains and shackles, only to be freed by the father-and-son duo.

The Norse god of war is of a towering stature, which is immediately evident as he stands up, facing Kratos, right when the trailer ends. The recently released story trailer also gave fans a better look at the Aesir god and his relationship with Kraos and Atreus.

Players got their first glimpse at Tyr in the announcement trailer for God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica Studio might have already given players a hint at the god’s fate way back in the previous title.

Although it is mere speculation at this point, perhaps Tyr might end up dead by the time the credits roll in the upcoming title, which is evident by a small hint at the end of the last game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions. The article also contains spoilers for the ending of the God of War (2018).

Tyr’s fate in God of War Ragnarok might have already been teased at in the final stretch of the last game

Cory Barlog, the Game Director of the phenomenal 2018’s God of War, has stated multiple times during interviews with various gaming media outlets that the 2018 title features many hints for fans to dissect over the narrative of the subsequent titles.

This included multiple easter eggs, from having Atreus’ real name being present right at the start of the game, to a few lore threads that are deliberately left hanging to answered in the sequel(s).

Although the game featured several nods to the good deeds of the Norse god of war, with Mimir calling him the most sympathetic and kind among all Aesir gods.

The character has always remained a mystery, with no indication of his fate, whether he lives or is dead. It was truly a shocking moment for fans of the previous game to see Tyr alive and kicking (latter being metaphorically).

However, the character might not necessarily have a pleasant journey through the Nine Realms after being freed from Odin’s shackles. Freeing Tyr might bring him even closer to finally getting killed by Odin, who holds a grudge against the Norse god of war for aiding the giants against the Aesir gods and hiding Jotunheim from the reach of any of them.

Much like Mimir, who was once trapped and entangled with a tree by the Allfather himself, being tortured for several winters, until Kratos eventually frees him (partially at least), Tyr is yet another Norse god who is liberated from his captivity, turning him into a trusted ally for the father-and-son duo.

The recent story trailer showed Tyr questioning Kratos’ motivations behind freeing him, while the Ghost of Sparta basically unshackles the Norse god of war using his Blades of Chaos.

Tyr might initially not mix well with the father-and-son duo. However, over time, the bond between Kratos, Atreus and the Aesir god will eventually deepen.

Hints at Tyr’s death in the finale of God of War (2018)

At the end of the last game, when Kratos and Atreus finally reached Jotunheim, they were immediately met with a shocking revelation. Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother, was a giant, and as such, had foretold everything both of them experienced throughout their journey in the form of a mural on the walls of the cathedral-like structure.

The murals foretold everything, from Kratos defeating the first Troll enemy in the Wildwoods region to meeting the World Serpent at the Lake of Nine, and even their battle against Baldur. Among all these memories, there was one that was not familiar.

The mural depicted Atreus kneeling down as a bald bearded person lay in his lap, presumably dead, with a serpentine creature coming out of the boy’s mouth.

Players initially presumed the dead person in the mural to be Kratos, with the serpentine creature being Jormungandr, the World Serpent. However, there are some inconsistencies to this theory, that being the lack of any visible armor or the iconic red tattoos, that have been consistent in all the other murals.

Apart from that, the clothing worn by the person laying dead in the mural is in stark contrast to the one worn by Kratos.

While it does have its issues, the working theory here is that the dead, or presumably dead person depicted in the mural is Tyr.

A big hint towards this theory is that the person in the mural is missing his right arm, which is something that is synonymous with Tyr, as in the Norse mythology, the god of war, eventually ends up losing his arm to Fenrir, during Ragnarok.

Take fate into your own hands with the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense controller. More details, plus new story trailer: play.st/3Bhg9bR Take fate into your own hands with the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense controller.More details, plus new story trailer: play.st/3Bhg9bR https://t.co/eeszkVrdSR

While it might not hold much weight as of yet, since Tyr is shaping up to be one of the most interesting and prominent characters of God of War Ragnarok. It would not be surprising if the event depicted in the mural turns out to be for the Aesir god instead of Kratos.

Besides, Kratos has cheated death countless times, so the probability of the Ghost of Sparta dying in the upcoming title is pretty slim, unless Santa Monica Studio has other plans.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with pre-orders being live for both the platforms.