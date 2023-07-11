Will Turkey Become a Member of the EU? Here’s What to Know.

As a part of his shocking U-turn that unblocked Sweden’s bid for NATO membership Monday night, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey seems to have extracted vague commitments to “re-energize” his nation’s difficult relationship with the European Union.

In a Monday assembly, Mr. Erdogan and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, agreed to deal with migration and refugees, financial hyperlinks and the prospect of opening up visa-free journey to the E.U. for Turks, a senior E.U. official mentioned. The official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to transient reporters, described the assembly as a change to a extra constructive tone.

Turkey is formally a candidate for membership within the European Union, a standing it has held for twenty years. The method was virtually frozen in 2018, cementing a type of frenemy standing between the bloc and its neighbor to the east. The 2 are deeply linked, however the relationship between them has been strained.

Most E.U. nations take into account Turkey’s E.U. accession bid to be useless — however they haven’t pushed to make that official out of concern that that may additional alienate Mr. Erdogan and make enhancements on key coverage areas resembling power cooperation and migration tougher. Here’s a have a look at the historical past of Turkey’s E.U. bid and the place it stands now.