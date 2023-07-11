Will Turkey Become a Member of the EU? Here’s What to Know.
As a part of his shocking U-turn that unblocked Sweden’s bid for NATO membership Monday night, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey seems to have extracted vague commitments to “re-energize” his nation’s difficult relationship with the European Union.
In a Monday assembly, Mr. Erdogan and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, agreed to deal with migration and refugees, financial hyperlinks and the prospect of opening up visa-free journey to the E.U. for Turks, a senior E.U. official mentioned. The official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to transient reporters, described the assembly as a change to a extra constructive tone.
Turkey is formally a candidate for membership within the European Union, a standing it has held for twenty years. The method was virtually frozen in 2018, cementing a type of frenemy standing between the bloc and its neighbor to the east. The 2 are deeply linked, however the relationship between them has been strained.
Most E.U. nations take into account Turkey’s E.U. accession bid to be useless — however they haven’t pushed to make that official out of concern that that may additional alienate Mr. Erdogan and make enhancements on key coverage areas resembling power cooperation and migration tougher. Here’s a have a look at the historical past of Turkey’s E.U. bid and the place it stands now.
Why has Turkey’s candidacy been frozen?
Turkey utilized to turn out to be a member of the then-smaller European Union in 1987; it was granted candidate standing in 1999 and started negotiations to hitch in 2005. Talks for E.U. accession are usually prolonged, on common lasting about 10 years. Within the case of Turkey they’ve formally been happening for 18 years, though they’ve been virtually suspended for 5 of these.
Negotiations are organized in chapters — or coverage areas — through which the candidate nation tries to fulfill E.U. legal guidelines and requirements, normally via robust overhauls.
Membership talks hinge on a set of rules, often called the Copenhagen political standards, resembling respect for human rights, a well-functioning democracy and establishments, and the rule of legislation assured via free and unbiased courts. These are seen because the cornerstones for membership within the membership.
The E.U. suspended accession talks with Turkey in 2018, citing the nation’s lack of progress on human rights and the rule of legislation. That got here after Mr. Erdogan’s management took an much more authoritarian flip in response to a failed coup try in 2016, with hundreds of public employees fired and a whole lot of organizations closed.
So can Turkey’s E.U. bid be resurrected?
E.U. diplomats consider Turkey is very unlikely to hitch the E.U. anytime quickly, if ever, saying the nation’s requirements on the rule of legislation and respect for human rights have worsened in recent times.
Turkey’s hostile relations with its neighbors Greece and Cyprus, each E.U. members, are one other main downside. Whereas each nations are NATO members, Turkish officers, together with Mr. Erdogan himself, continuously query their widespread borders and say Turkey is entitled to extra territory, to Greece’s outrage.
Turkey additionally maintains management and troops within the northern a part of the island of Cyprus — which it invaded in 1974, claiming it was intervening to guard a Turkish-speaking minority. The worldwide group doesn’t acknowledge its administration there, and Turkey doesn’t acknowledge the Republic of Cyprus, an E.U. and United Nations member that governs the southern two-thirds of the island.
Efforts to resolve the Cyprus query, one of many world’s most intractable frozen conflicts, have stalled after a number of makes an attempt. To be let into the E.U., and even to make real progress in that route, Turkey would probably have to acknowledge the Republic of Cyprus.
However what can be evident is that the E.U. now not has any urge for food to broaden eastward. Letting Turkey be a part of would imply integrating a big Muslim nation into the bloc and transferring its exterior borders to Syria, Iran and Iraq.
What may occur subsequent?
Consultants say that the present framework of the E.U.-Turkey relationship, which remains to be centered on Turkey’s candidacy, creates false expectations and lets either side down, arguing that it might be higher to create a brand new kind of particular relationship between the bloc and its neighbor.
However the E.U. and Turkey have their causes for sticking to the present framework. E.U. diplomats who see Turkey as key to managing migration and different main coverage challenges consider that even when the method by no means results in full accession, it may be a helpful path, tethering Ankara to Brussels and offering a construction for talks.
If solely they’d discuss!
What is anticipated to occur subsequent is a re-engagement, particularly by way of public communication, between the bloc and Turkey. The E.U. will produce a report about the way forward for the connection, the senior E.U. official mentioned.
The officers mentioned there have been no illusions about how troublesome some elements of the bloc’s relationship with Turkey are, however the assembly nonetheless felt like a second of resetting the tone towards the extra constructive.
A change of tack in E.U.-Turkey relations would assist Mr. Erdogan say that he improved Turkey’s relations with the E.U., whereas enabling the E.U. to help NATO unity by serving to Sweden’s accession, aiding its overriding purpose of backing Ukraine towards Russia’s aggression.