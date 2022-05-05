Will there by Wotakoi Season 2? Find the release date, trailer, cast, and the list of episodes here!!

While there has been a rise in the popularity of anime and manga, the most popular shows have a lot of teenagers in them, especially when it comes to “slice-of-life” shows. You might think that love is hard for otaku. “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku” turns this idea on its head, with adult characters that are still very relatable. Since the season is extremely popular, fans are now eagerly waiting for Wotakoi Season 2.

Fujiya, who wrote and drew “Wotakoi,” made it into a webcomic in 2014. It was first seen on Pixiv. After a short time, it became part of Comic Pool, which was a joint publication with Ichijinsha before the latter company began publishing the manga in print a year after that. A live-action movie has been made out of it. The anime’s intro also led to a dance trend on TikTok, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wotakoi Season 2, release date, cast, where to watch, and the number of episodes.

A Quick Recap of Wotakoi Season 1

The show is about a group of otaku who work in an office. In her free time, Narumi likes to draw and read yaoi doujinshi. When Narumi is with her boyfriend, Hirotaka, she can be nerdy without fear of being judged. Hanako is a well-known cosplayer who is best known for her male characters.

Her high school sweetheart, Kamakura, likes to read manga and watch anime when he has free time. Nao, Hirotaka’s younger brother, doesn’t know anything about pop culture and is terrible at gaming. When he becomes friends with the shy Kou, he gets more into gaming.

What is Wotakoi Season 2 Release Date?

Unfortunately, there is no news about the show’s second season. On Amazon Prime, you can watch the first series for free. It has a great rating after 451 reviews, giving it a 4.8 out of 5.

Many reviewers felt at home with the characters and their geeky ways of life, especially those of a similar age. In addition, the manga has become a huge hit (it did grow from a webcomic to a full-blown publication, after all). In August 2020, Crunchyroll says there have been more than 10 million copies of the show both in print and online.

If there is a second season, it won’t surprise anyone. However, because of the pandemic and how long it takes to make anime, we might have to wait another year or two before we see it on TV.

Right now, if you want to get your “Wotakoi” fix, you’ll have to read the source material, which has ten tankobon volumes, or watch the first season again and imagine where your favorite characters will go.

Wotakoi Season 2: Cast

In this case, it’s likely that there won’t be any new characters in the show. We can expect the voice actors from the previous season to come back and do the same thing again.

Arisa Date as Narumi Momose

Kent Ito as Hirotaka Nifuji

Miyuki Sawashiro as Hanako Koyanagi

Tomokazu Sugita as Joseph Joestar

Yuki Kaji as Naoya Nifuji

Aoi Yki (Iris in Pokemon) as Kou

Wotakoi Season 2: What Will Happen Next?

It is very likely that the second season will start right where the first one left off. During one of the OVAs, Nao finally learns that Kou is a girl. Embarrassment is felt on both sides, but the two are able to reconcile and go on a date that makes them think about their relationship.

Depending on how many episodes and OVAs there will be in the next season, it’s possible that volumes five through eight will be made into shows. This means that there will be a hot springs episode, Narumi’s first attempt at cosplay, Nao and Kou’s blossoming relationship, and, of course, the sweet moment when Kabakura proposes to Hanako after she loses the necklace he gave her back in high school. There will be a lot of nerdiness, a lot of miscommunication, and most of all, love.

Wotakoi: No Cheats For Love Episode

WOTAKOI: No Cheats for Love (Japanese: “Wotaku no Koi wa Muzukashii”) will soon get a new OVA. It was released on October 14, 2021, with the special edition of the eleventh and last manga volume.

The new OVA episode, which will adapt the “Employee Trip Times” story from the sixth volume of Fujita’s Romance, is released at the same time in Japan. Studio Lapintrack (Sarazanmai) is in charge of making the movie.

Conclusion

That concludes with Wotakoi Season 2. The second season of the show hasn’t been confirmed and we will update you as soon as we get the new information about the same. Till then, stay connected with us!!