Will There Be Snowfall Season 6? Find Release Date, Plot, Cast & More Details

Snowfall season 6 has officially renewed by FX on April 5, 2022.

On February 23, 2022, FX’s acclaimed crime drama “Snowfall” returned for Season 5. Franklin’s life more than a year after he hung up his cane in the Season 4 finale is depicted in the latest season. The series, which premiered in 2017, is set in 1980s Los Angeles during the first crack epidemic and depicts the influence of drugs on the city’s culture. It follows Franklin’s years-long transformation from a part-time cannabis dealer in his twenties to a full-fledged cocaine drug lord. The American crime drama has soared in popularity since its debut in 2017. Because of its engaging plot and lively characters. It received a lot of positive feedback from both audiences and critics.

Season 5 is coming to an end, and fans are already looking forward to the next one. Will there be a sixth season of Snowfall? Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Is Season 6 the final season of Snowfall?

Yes. Franklin Saint’s empire, built brick by brick (of cocaine), will return for a sixth season before disappearing from our television screens for ever. FX renewed the highly acclaimed drama for a sixth and final season just days before everyone was tripping on LSD at Louie and Jerome’s drug dealer-filled wedding in the eighth episode of the fifth season.

Snowfall showrunner Dave Andron has been with the project since April 2016, when he helped rewrite Singleton and Amadio’s pilot, and he reflected on the six-year journey of bringing Singleton’s vision to life on television. “To tell a tale worth telling, with creative collaborators you respect and admire, in a network that backs you up and lets you finish on your own terms.” That is the fantasy. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone at FX, from John Landgraf on down to the entire Snowfall family, for assisting us in reaching our goal. If only John Singleton could be there to see it through. “

Before slipping into the Lacoste T-shirt, Dickies, and Converses to change into Franklin Saint, Idris was a relatively unknown 23-year-old actor. As a 30-year-old leading man who told Men’s Health that he’s witnessed how the show has altered people’s lives, the conclusion of the show’s most influential era is not lost on him. I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

The cultural significance of snowfall, in particular It’s rare for a TV sitcom to reach its sixth season, so saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be difficult. But the friends and family I’ve made along the way will endure a lifetime. I’m sure John Singleton is beaming with pride as he looks down.

Also Check: Will there be a Shameless Season 12? Is it cancelled or renewed?

We used to obtain new snowfall seasons in July, before the fourth season. Season 5 was supposed to premiere in July 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed by more than six months. Season 4 of Snowfall started on FX on February 24, 2021, and the season finale aired on April 21, 2021.

Season 5 began on FX on February 23, 2022, exactly one year ago. In theory, Snowfall Season 6 should be out in February 2023, if it follows the same production schedule as the previous season.

Snowfall Season 6 Trailer

Snowfall Season 6 Cast Details

Except for anyone who dies in the fifth season finale, all of the main cast members will return for the final fight. The following cast members are expected to return for Season 6 of Snowfall:

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Devyn Tyle as Veronique

Isaiah John as Leon

Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie

Amin Joseph as Jermone

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald and Reed Thompson

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata

Alon Abutbul as Avi Drexler

DeRay Davis as Peaches

De’aundre Bonds as Skully

Brandon Jay McLaren as Det. Buckley

DeVaughn Nixon as Kane Hamilton

Tiffany Lonsdale as Parissa

Gail Bean as Wanda Bell

Brandon Jay McLaren as Det. Buckley

Also Check: No Game No Life Season 2 Official Announcement: Release date, Trailer, cast & plot

What will Season 6 of Snowfall Be About?

Since the fifth season doesn’t air until April 20, you’ll have to wait until then to learn more about where the Snowfall universe is headed for its final chapter. The sixth and final season, however, might take us anywhere after the fifth season had Franklin confined in a cage with a ravenous tiger and assassins lying around in the grass like murdering hippies after unwittingly taking LSD. The fifth season began with the news that Franklin had a new girlfriend in the oddly stoic Veronique, and that the couple was expecting a child. Veronique has kept her distance from Franklin since the Season 5 opener, when she had to flee a drive-by shooting planned by one of his competitors and was also stressed out after Franklin was taken. She has doubts about his ability to protect her and their child.

The final episode of Season Five has the following synopsis: “Franklin has been wiped out. Teddy takes steps to ensure his future. The family is splintered. ” Franklin’s uncle Jerome and his wife Louie separate themselves from Franklin’s empire to start their own; Franklin’s mother Cissy plots an assassination on the man who may have killed Franklin’s father—perpetually dishevelled and disgraced CIA agent Tedd McDonald—and Teddy loses faith in Franklin after a near-fatal drive-by attempt. The Season 5 finale may be setting the stage for a Season 6 that focuses on Franklin adjusting to his entire world being shattered.

Where to watch Snowfall All Seasons?

There are five seasons in all. On Hulu, you can watch all five seasons of the show. Snowfall is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The streamer has all five seasons available. Seasons 1–3 are available in the United Kingdom on BBC iplayer and Disney Plus. Seasons 1 through 5 are available on Foxtel Now in Australia.