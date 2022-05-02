Will there be Ozark Season 5? Here’s everything we know so far!!

Ozark is a Netflix original crime drama that was written by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and made by MRC Television and Aggregate Films. It was made for Netflix. The show is about Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in order to hide money. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play the characters in this TV show, and they do a good job. Jason Bateman is also the show’s executive producer and the show’s show director. Here, the question arises – Is Ozark Season 5 still on?

On April 29, 2022, the last episode of Ozark Season 4, called A Hard Way to Go, was shown. People from all over the world have come together to watch this wonderful show and build an online community where they can share their thoughts and feelings with their friends and family. This is the show’s last episode, and fans are sad to see it come to an end.

Because this was the last episode, many people wondered if this was it or if there was more to come. Here, you can find out if you have the same question as well. It’s time for Ozark Season 5. Keep reading to find out more.

Will there be Ozark Season 5?

No. The makers might not release the next installment for Ozark. The fourth and last season of Ozark was released in June of 2020. If you’ve seen Ozark before, you know that the show usually has 10 episodes, but this season had 14 instead. It also came out in two batches. Part 1 came out in January, and Part 2 came out in April.

Netflix saw how important it was to give Ozark more time to finish Byrdes’ story right. Showrunner Chris Mundy said at the time: “We’re so excited to be able to bring this home in the best way possible.”

“Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all over the world and won a lot of praise from critics,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of Original Content, said. “We’re so grateful to Chris Mundy, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and the rest of the cast and crew for all their hard work on the show. We can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey ends.”

What leads to Ozark Season 5 Cancelation?

There will be a “supersized” fourth and final season of the show in June 2020. There will be 14 episodes and two parts. We’re glad Netflix saw how important it was to give Ozark more time to finish the Byrdes’ saga right.

When Mundy talked to The Daily Beast, he said that Netflix always had the final say on when the show would end. He told the streamer that he wanted to know in advance, so he could make sure the show came to an end in a good way.

However, it looks like Netflix came up with the idea of ending the show with four seasons. Mundy says, “I’ve been talking to them about trying to end it in five [seasons], and they weren’t sure if they wanted to do four or five, and Netflix is the one that came up with the idea of doing four seasons but a longer order, with the idea, always being that it would split.”

“My guess is that they like when things run for the right amount of time and in a unique way.” That’s what I know about us. As artists, we didn’t think it would last more than five. At least in terms of where we wanted to end it, but we didn’t know all the details. It felt like somewhere in the four-five season range was just right.”

Ozark Season 4: A Quick Recap

The fourth season was split into two parts so that the story could be told in a more efficient way, rather than spending more time and making fans wait for another season that could have taken years to make and then be released on a streaming service. This way, the story could be told in a shorter amount of time.

Netflix’s official synopsis of Ozark says that “Ozark” is about a financial advisor who gets caught up in a money-laundering scheme. A plan goes awry and Marty moves his family from Chicago to Missouri, where he must work on making up with a Mexican drug cartel and start his own business there, too.

Conclusion

That’s all about Ozark Season 5. It’s not all good news. It’s now possible to watch the last seven episodes of Ozark season 4 on Netflix. This means the popular crime show has come to an end.