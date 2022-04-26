Will there be Outer Banks Season 3? Find its plot, filming updates, and cast here!!

One of Netflix’s most talked-about shows, Outer Banks, is back in production, and we can’t wait to get back to Poguelandia. It was a few months after Outer Banks Season 2 came out last summer. Our Pogues made a big announcement that the show was going to be back for Outer Banks Season 3. While we wait for John B. (Chase Stokes) and his crew to return to our screens, the TV Guide will keep us up to date on the next episode of OBX.

“Pogues” are teenagers from the working class who live on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. John B. says that they’re the “lowest member of the food chain,” which is what the show is about. To find out what happened to John B’s father, he and his friends set off on a journey to find out what happened.

They have to fight off “Kooks,” the rich and powerful people in the town, as what started out as a curious quest turns into a deadly treasure hunt. There was the first season of Outer Banks aired on April 20, 2020. The second season came out on July 30, 2021. All that we know about Outer Banks Season 3 so far is in this list.

Will Outer Banks Season 3 Be Renewed?

Yes, Outer Banks is coming back for Season 3. Netflix announced the news on Twitter on December 7, almost four months after the release of Outer Banks Season 2. The last episode, called The Coastal Venture, will air on July 30, 2021.

After a while, a cast member who plays Sarah Cameron, Madelyn Cline, told fans that the next season was going to happen. She was very happy to tell us that Outer Banks Season 3 is going to start filming again.

That’s not all: She said that they were back in North Carolina to finish filming on the Outer Banks. “We missed you,” she wrote at the end of her caption.

A Quick Recap of Outer Banks Season 2

Outer Banks Season 2 came to an end with the Pogues almost dying. Much of the Netflix show’s second episode was about John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Pope as they tried to find and get the lost Cross of Santo Domingo.

The season finale saw the crew try to steal the cross from the ship the Coastal Venture. They did this by sneaking into the ship. After a chaotic shootout, they didn’t make it and had to get on a lifeboat to leave. This time, the Pogues didn’t get anything, but they still celebrated being together and safe for now.

Outer Banks Season 3 – Cast Members

Chase Stokes is one of the show’s regulars. Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten are also back for Outer Banks Season 3. It says Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, the new member of the central Pogues group, has been made a series regular.

Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, the ringleader of the Pogues

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

What will happen in Outer Banks Season 3?

The Pogue family has been on a treasure hunt since the beginning of the show. Following their escape from death by jumping from ship to ship, they end up on a deserted island. In the end, they get the Cross of Santo Domingo, but then give it to the Camerons and lose it again.

Outer Banks Season 2 came to an end with a lot of questions and doubts about what was going to happen next. So we hope that the new and third seasons will end all of that.

Among other things, we’ll see the Pogues make their way back home, but they might not give up on the treasures that they found. The Shroud of Turin search could also bring John back together with his father.

We can also expect more romance stories, especially between Kie and Pope. If it’s not already clear, it’s a teen drama and no trip is complete without a bit of love.

Conclusion

That’s all about Outer Banks Season 3. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worthwhile. No official release date for the third installment is yet released. We’ll keep you posted with the latest updates. Till then, stay tuned with us!!