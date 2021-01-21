Will there be new border controls soon due to Corona? | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Due to the feared new variants of the corona virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel does not rule out checks at the German borders. Germany is looking for a “cooperative approach” in the European Union, the CDU politician said before an EU video summit on Corona.

There should also be a uniform EU vaccination card with possible benefits for, for example, travel. In addition, the EU states want to speed up the vaccination campaign.

In fact, there is free movement in the Schengen area, which includes 26 European countries, without stationary border controls. However, at the start of the pandemic, a number of countries had closed borders or initiated controls, in some cases uncoordinated. Traffic was stuck for tens of kilometers on the German border with Poland. Perishable goods did not reach their destination and border residents had problems getting to work.

The European Commission therefore calls for a coordinated approach and rejects closed barriers. But some countries already fail to comply. According to the European Commission, Hungary, Austria and Denmark, among others, are currently checking their borders. And now the coronavirus mutants discovered in Britain and South Africa are arousing new fears because they can be significantly more contagious than previous variants.

The heads of state or government of the EU wanted to exchange ideas about the mutants for the first time on Thursday. The goal is clear: to slow down the spread as much as possible. Merkel said she expected common arrangements to be made upon entry from Britain and South Africa. Germany has already introduced mandatory tests for travelers from these countries. But there are also new requirements for intra-European borders – be it testing obligations or checks.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn urgently warned against new border controls or closures within the EU. For example, if commuters could no longer come to Luxembourg, the health system there would collapse, he warned on Deutschlandfunk.

However, it is these very commuters who are crucial from Merkel’s point of view. She assured that the free movement of goods was not a problem. Rather, it concerns commuters in border regions. Germany will help ensure that commuters can be tested. We are also in talks with the countries of origin. You cannot see when people are less strict elsewhere and let people drink coffee across the border. The Chancellor added that she was less concerned about Germany’s neighbors.

The economy is against national solo efforts and fears that goods will become stuck at borders again – including medicines or protected goods, as FDI president Siegfried Russwurm said. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo does not want new obstacles for trucks or for cross-border commuters. However, he committed to banning tourists and other unnecessary travel.

Others want to lay the foundation for traveling as quickly and easily as possible. The topic of the video summit was therefore a possible uniform vaccination certificate – with associated benefits such as easier travel. Especially holiday countries like Spain, Greece or Malta insist on this. They hope it will contribute to the economic recovery from the effects of the corona.

However, Merkel made it clear that a debate about possible rights for vaccinated people is misleading: at this point in time, vaccination is a privilege in itself, due to the lack of adequate vaccine quantities, and so guaranteed benefits would be a “double privilege”.

When it comes to vaccination, things are still rumbling in the EU countries. Because the companies Biontech and Pfizer can deliver less vaccine than planned in the short term, some vaccination agreements have been canceled in Germany. In the medium term, the European Commission continues to urge the 27 states to set ambitious goals. By the summer, 70 percent of adults in the EU would have been vaccinated against the virus, and by March 80 percent of the over-80s and nurses and health workers.

The Brussels government considers this feasible, especially since new vaccines are expected to come onto the market soon. At the end of next week, manufacturer Astrazeneca could get EU approval, in the weeks after that it could get money from Johnson & Johnson and Curevac. In addition, the production of the approved funds must be increased. Sufficient quantities of vaccine should be available from April.