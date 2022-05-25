Will There Be Kamisama Kiss Season 3? Find its Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer Here

Kamisama Kiss Season 3 is coming! You can share the excitement of this new season with your friends and family by watching it together. Or, if you want to try something new, you can watch all 12 episodes at once, which is how they were meant to be watched.

Julietta Suzuki made and put out the Kamisama Kiss manga series from Japan. The manga came out in 2011, and the anime was based on it. It aired in 2012. In Kamisama Kiss, Nanami Momozono is just another high school student when we meet her.

She is living at her ex-house, boyfriend’s where the rent isn’t paid because she can’t find work. She can’t go anywhere, so she packs up everything and goes to the park down the street. At that point, she meets a strange man who is being scared by a dog.

In this 2012 anime series, the story of the god, Izanagi, and his daughter, Izanami, was told. In 2016, the second season was the last one. Even though Nanami and Tomoe’s story is over, people still love the way they interact with each other. So, it’s not impossible that there could be a third season.

The Kamisama Kiss story is a wonderful, funny, and touching love story. Nanami and Tomoe are two different people with different lives, but they are linked by fate. Keep scrolling the page to find more about Kamisama Kiss Season 3 release date and story here.

What is Kamisama Kiss Season 3 Release Date?

The diverse cast of characters in the supernatural rom-com anime of 2012 kept a lot of people interested. The many parts of the story showed both romance and problems with it. Part of the reason why people are reading the manga is to find out what happened after the events of season 2.

“Season 2” came to an end on March 30, 2015. From August 20, 2015, to August 19, 2016, four episodes of the show’s own video animation were also released. Since then, there have been no hints or announcements about Season 3.

The latest news says that Kamisama Kiss season 3 has not yet been given the go-ahead. If it is renewed, it will be shown again on Netflix in the spring or summer of 2022.

Kamisama Kiss Season 3: What To Expect?

The whole Kamisama Kiss story was told in Season 2 and the four OVAs. After Nanami saves Tomoe’s life, the two get married, and Tomoe turns into a human so that he can spend the rest of his life with Nanami.

We don’t know what will happen in season 3, but we do know that Nanami and Tomoe will go back to the Mikage Shrine. The second time they came, though, they brought their newborn son with them. Season 3 could show us how the couple’s marriage is going and how their child is growing up.

There are a lot of unanswered questions in the OVAs, so season 3 might be a better way to end the series.

Kamisama Kiss Season 3: Cast

Kamisama Kiss has a lot of interesting characters, but for this article, we’ll just talk about a few of the most important ones.

Suzuko Mimori as Nanami Momozono

Daisuke Kishio as Kurama Nobuhiko

Okamoto as Mizuki

Akira Ishida as Mikage

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Tomoe

A Quick Recap of Kamisama Kiss

The anime is about a girl named Nanami, who has a hard life because her father is a gambler and not very good at his job. Nanami and her father are kicked out of the house one day because Nanami’s father lost all of his money gambling and was unable to pay the rent. She starts getting chased by debt collectors.

Nanami doesn’t know what to do or how to save herself, so she runs away for a while and ends up living on the streets. One day, a dog is chasing a man, and she stops the dog and helps the man. Nanami finds out later in the show that the man’s name is Mikage and that he is a local Earth deity.

When the man heard Nanami’s story, he gave all of his celestial powers to her. Now she has to live a normal life while also being a celestial being.

Conclusion

That’s all about Kamisama Kiss Season 3. The trailer for Kamisama Kiss Season 3 has not arrived yet and we will update it soon as soon as the makers will launch it. Till then, you can binge-watch the first two seasons of the series and stay tuned with us for more updates!!

