Will there be easing for vaccinated people soon? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Anyone who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or has recovered from Covid 19 disease can hope that restrictions will be relaxed.

‘If it has been sufficiently scientifically proven’ that certain groups of people are no longer contagious or that there is a low residual risk of further transmission, then many protective measures are no longer necessary and appropriate, according to a key issues paper agreed within the government and published by the German news agency is present. It serves in preparation for the vaccination summit scheduled by federal and state governments on Monday. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), meanwhile, is looking further and is calling for a timetable for the corona lockdown.

According to the paper, the same exceptions should be granted to those vaccinated and recovered for entry rules, as well as access to shops and certain services that apply to those who test negative for the coronavirus with an incidence of seven days exceeding 100. However, there should be no relief from entering so-called virus variant areas. The obligation to wear mouth and nose protection or the distance requirement would also apply for a longer period of time to vaccinated, convalescent and tested people. According to the federal government, the exceptions to be made for vaccinated and convalescing people do not entitle the opening of certain facilities – such as museums or swimming pools.

As of Saturday morning, about 7 percent of the population in Germany has been fully vaccinated. That was about 5.86 million people. Almost 19 million people or 22.8 percent of the population have received a first vaccination, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced. According to the RKI, nearly 2.9 million people have recovered from Covid’s disease 19.

It has not yet been determined when a draft for a corresponding regulation will be adopted by the government. SPD legal expert Johannes Fechner quickly asked the federal government for a proposal for legally safe regulation. “In regions with a low incidence of infection, we can already open individual areas of public life to vaccinated and negative people if strict safeguards such as distance and mask requirements are adhered to,” he told the editorial network Germany yesterday.

A topic of the vaccination summit could also be the prioritization of vaccinations. CSU boss Markus Söder spoke in the “Bild am Sonntag” in favor of lifting this “best in May”. The head of the Education and Science Union (GEW), Marlis Tepe, called on the Funke media group newspapers to include all educators in the second priority group.

Before the vaccination summit, the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, demanded reliability of the supply quantities and information about federal talks on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which has not yet been approved in the EU. Schwesig also wants to advertise at the meeting that the Bundeswehr should help with mobile vaccination teams as soon as more vaccine is available. “This is a good way to develop the rural regions even better,” the SPD politician told the editorial network Germany.

Since Saturday, a national emergency brake has been applied in Germany to combat the corona pandemic. This also includes exit restrictions. If the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on three consecutive days within a week exceeds 100, people are generally not allowed to leave the house between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only walking and jogging is allowed until midnight. There are exceptions, however, such as caring for family members, emergencies, or professional supplies.

Comprehensive control of curfews is “barely possible” for the police and municipal regulatory authorities, police union vice-president Dietmar Schilff made clear in the “Bild am Sonntag”. North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) announced in the paper “increased police presence and control in inner cities” to support regulatory authorities.

Chancellor candidate Scholz of the SPD called for a “timetable back to normal life” in “Bild am Sonntag”. “We should be able to make reliable statements by the end of May. I want us as a government to define clear and bold opening steps for the summer, ”said Scholz. This requires restaurants to be able to adapt to their opening hours and citizens to plan their summer. The time must also be determined when concerts, theater and football will be possible again in the stadium. Scholz appealed to citizens to abide by the rules of the Corona emergency brake, so that “in the next four to six weeks, you don’t ruin your summer summer vacation in the beer garden.”