Will there be Death Note Season 2? Check its release date and other details here.

When “Death Note” was first made into a manga by Takeshi Obata and written by Tsugumi Ohba, it was very popular and hence, the audience is now waiting for Death Note Season 2. It tells the story of Light Yagami, a genius teenager who finds a mysterious notebook on a bad day.

As it turns out, the notebook is called a Death Note, which is a magical item that was dropped into Light’s path by a god of death called Ryuk. It can help Light do things. Having a Death Note is a huge responsibility because anyone whose name is written on the pages of it will die.

The 37-episode anime TV show was first shown in Japan in October 2006 and ran until June 2007. A whopping 8.63/10 out of 2,191,877 votes on MyAnimeList is how the show did on that service.

For a long time, fans have been waiting for the second season of the anime. There’s still no word from Madhouse, the company that made the popular anime. Is it finally going to happen? We’ll find out.

Will there be Death Note Season 2?

For so long, we have been waiting for a follow-up to the original “Death Note” anime. Plenty of people think Death Note Season 2 is already out but unfortunately, there is still no official word that there will be a sequel to the original anime.

The first anime was very popular, but Madhouse took a long time to come up with a second one, even though the first one was very popular. When you don’t have a lot of information to work with, that’s one of the main reasons. The manga on which the series is based has 108 chapters that are spread out over 12 tank on volumes. The anime adaptation has already used up most of the source material.

Season 1 of “Death Note” covers the majority of the manga’s storyline, so a new season would have to get its ideas from a new source. Most likely, it would have a new storyline and main characters. “Death Note” aired on Adult Swim in the United States in 2017, and it’s still available to watch on a lot of different platforms.

But even though all of these things are going on, there hasn’t been any news about the anime’s future for more than a decade. If there are any more episodes of “Death Note,” it’s not clear yet.

Death Note Season 2 – Expected Plot

The show is about Light Yagami, a genius teenager who finds a mysterious notebook called “Death Note,” which is a magical item. He has been given this book by the God of death, and he has a lot of responsibility for how he handles it, because any name written in the book would die.

In the end, he comes up with a way to use the book for good. He tries to rid the world of people he thinks are morally wrong. But all of these things have consequences, and we see our hero getting shot by Matsuda as he tried to write down names on strips of paper from the Death Note he had hidden in his watch and then dying of a heart attack.

The plot for Death Note Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed. We think that with both of the first season’s main characters dead, this season could either be a completely new story or be based on several mangas that have already been prequels or sequels.

Death Note Season 2 – Cast

People who might show up again in the future would be Ryuk, who was voiced by Shidô Nakamura and Brian Drummond in the original Japanese version, and Shidô Nakamura and Brian Drummond in the English dub version (per IMDb). Noriko Hidaka and Cathy Weseluck both voiced Near in the original version and Mello in the dubbed version. Mello is voiced by Nozomu Sasaki in the original version and David Robert Moore in the dubbed version, as is Near.

The second season of an anime could have a whole new group of characters, or it could be based on any of these living characters from the first season. Mello is the narrator of Death Note: Another Note – The Los Angeles BB Murder Cases, and Near and Ryuk are a big part of Death Note: The a-Kiran Story. At least one prequel manga and one sequel manga have already done this.

Conclusion

So far, there is no news about Death Note Season 2. This means that until we get an official announcement, we don’t know what the plot is going to be like. As for the second season, though, our best guess is that it’ll be called “Death Note: Special One-Shot.” That means we can expect a time jump with a new plot and antagonist in season 2.