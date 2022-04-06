Will there be Business Proposal Season 2? Check the details here!!

If you like webcomics, you’ll like this K-drama and romantic comedy called “Business Proposal.” It’s about a young woman who inadvertently falls in love with the CEO of the company where she works.

This rom-com has been a huge hit, with a lot of people talking about it on social media and watching it a lot. When an episode airs on Monday or Tuesday, the hard-working subtitle team translates it quickly. This 12-episode drama has had a bumpy ride over the last few weeks. You may be wondering if this show has been renewed or canceled.

What is a Business Proposal All About?

Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) doesn’t have a lot of money, so when her rich best friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) wants to pay her for a favor, she accepts right away. She goes on a blind date in Young-place seo’s to scare him away.

Because of course, Kang Tae-moo is Ha-boss. ri’s (Ahn Hyo-seop). In this story, Tae-moo wants to keep dating the fake Young-seo. Ha-ri has to think of a way to keep up the ruse and keep her job.

Is Business Proposal going to be back for a second season?

It hasn’t been renewed for a second season by SBS yet. The fact that most K-dramas end their seasons at the end of their run time doesn’t make this unusual.

The ratings started out with a good 4.9 percent across the country. They’ve been steadily rising, with highs of more than 10 percent over the last few weeks. Given that this is a weekday show, that’s great.

Based on this, and the fact that most Korean dramas end their stories in a single season, we think that Business Proposal won’t get a second season, too.

Most Korean dramas only have one season, but there are a few Netflix shows that are still going strong (Love ft. Marriage and Divorce, Hospital Playlist, and so on). It doesn’t look like this one will be kept going. Depending on how the ending is received by the audience, SBS may decide to keep this show going. We’ll have to wait and see.

We usually try to keep this page up to date when new information comes in.