Will There Be “Attack on Titan” Season 5? Check the release date and plot details here!!

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 came to an end with Episode 87, which was the last one (aka S4 Episode 28.) What do we know about Season 5 so far? Here are all the facts.

When Season 4 Part 3 comes back in 2023, it will be for the 10th anniversary. A teaser was shown at the end of the episode when it aired in Japan on NHK. The official website also put the same information online for people who couldn’t watch the show in Japan.

Season 5 Will Be The Continuation of Season 4 Part 3

It will not be over with today’s new episode, “Dawn of Humanity.” The show has said that it will be back for another season. Fans may call the new season Season 5, but it will still be a continuation of Season 4.

Because the show is still going on, we’re excited. Some fans are a little annoyed that Season 4 (long called the “final season”) has taken so long to finish. Season 4 Part 1 aired in January 2021, when the manga wasn’t even done until April. Then Season 4 Part 2 came out in January 2022, and it was still being called the last season in marketing materials.

There will be a Season 4 Part 3 called “Season 5,”

Probably because the production studio jumped the gun a little when they called Season 4 Part 1 the last season. This is why the final season is so long. Before, they didn’t know how long the manga would be or how it was going to end up. To make the ending easier and faster to animate, they may have thought it would be easier and faster to do than it turned out to be.

A lot of people are excited about this, and it’s something I didn’t even know about until I read the announcement. There will be a third season of the show called Season 4 Part 3. It will air around the time the show is celebrating its 10th birthday. Season 1 aired on April 7, 2013, and it was the first episode.

Nine episodes are likely to be in Season 4 Part 3. (unless they draw out some chapters even more or add additional details.) If the new season starts in January or February of 2023, we could easily see the last episode aired on the 10th anniversary of the show’s first episode (or very close to it, since April 7, 2023, is on a Friday.)

