Will there be a Season 6 of Elite? Check the release date and plot here!!

Students at Las Encinas, a high-end Spanish school, have a lot more drama in the new school year. It’s now the fifth season of “Elite.” If you know how things usually go at this school, you know that a certain couple will soon be having sex and that someone else might not live to see another day.

As we get ready for another season of fun in Elite, of course, anything can happen. Is season 6 coming up? To find out, of course.

Is Elite season 6 going to happen?

Élite was originally renewed for a sixth season back in October 2021, so it’s true that it’s going to happen. This is how Netflix announced the big news: They also wrote about the new short story episodes that came out back in December 2021.

Is filming for season 6 already going on?

Filming for the show started in February 2022, so the cast is already hard at work making another year at Las Encinas come to life for the show.

Do any new people join the cast?

As new students, Carmen Arrufat, lvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Alex Pastrana, and Ander Puig will all be at Élite, too. We don’t know much about them yet, but as filming goes on, we’re likely to learn more about them soon.

When will the next season be out?

There will be a long time before we see Élite again. Then, don’t worry. If everything goes as planned, we should see it again in 2023.