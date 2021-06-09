Will the U.S. Continue to be a Major Market for Syringes and Cannulas?

Will the U.S. Continue to be a Major Market for Syringes and Cannulas?

Around 2 million people get infected with diseases such as HIV and hepatitis each year due to reusable syringes. Disposable syringes prevent the plunger being pulled back after an injection so that it cannot be used again. Thus, use of disposable syringes is gaining wide popularity in hospitals in every part of the world. Expected advantages are ensuring sterility and preventing the spread of infections from patient to patient. Parallel to this, there is also the need to improve disposal facilities at hospital. Across regions, demand for plastic-made syringes and cannulas is high, with a market share of close to 95%.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2007

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market quiet significantly. The pandemic has surged demand for syringes, which, in turn, has resulted in shortage of syringes. Currently, with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19, demand for syringes has surged at an unprecedented rate.

Many countries are focusing on carrying out vaccination drives, which is leading to the shortage of syringes. For instance, there is growing fear in Japan that millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the government could get wasted due to shortage of special syringes that maximize the number of shots from each vial. Thus, the pandemic is putting great pressure on manufacturers to ramp up the production of syringes.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2007

As per revised estimates by Fact.MR, the global syringes and cannulas market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, syringes dominate with a market share of more than 90%, and will further observe a rise in market share during the forecast period.

Plastics will dominate the market contributing maximum revenue share.

Hospitals will account for bulk of the demand through 2030, with more than 35% of market share.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2007

North America holds the highest market share due to initiatives taken up through various exchange programs that spread awareness and distribute clean needles and syringes.

The market for syringes and cannulas is projected to progress at a healthy CAGR of more than 6% in China and India.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and introduction of vaccines into the market are surging demand for syringes and cannulas,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2007

Manufacturers Aiming to Strengthen their Position through Acquisitions

Leading manufacturers of medical supplies are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations in order to upsurge their product portfolios and expand their regional presence. This will provide improved patient care while optimizing clinical and economic outcomes.

For instance, in January 2019, Cardinal Health announced the acquisition of Mirixa Corporation, a leading organization developing solutions for medication therapy management.

In August 2020, B. Braun Medical Inc. and Kerma Medical Product, Inc. announced a collaboration to develop and improve healthcare products and services.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/08/1879464/0/en/Imminence-of-New-Gonorrhea-Therapeutic-Drugs-is-Evident-as-the-Bacteria-Grow-Super-Resistant-to-Antibiotics-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030 : https://www.factmr.com/report/5474/dna-probes-based-diagnostics-market

Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/human-prion-disease-diagnostics-market

Predictive Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/predictive-diagnostics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com