Will The Freak Brothers Season 2 Be Renewed? Here’s everything we know so far!!

Tubi has made a major announcement about The Freak Brothers Season 2 and said that it will happen in December 2022. The first time the streamer has re-upped a show. Following three stoner characters and their cat, “The Freak Brothers” is about how they adapt to life in modern-day San Francisco after they took a 50-year nap in 1969.

The movie is based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult-classic comic book series, “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” which is about three stoner characters and their cat. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, and Tiffany Haddish are some of the people in the show.

Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, said, “We’re excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks and their crazy pet Kitty for another wild season.” “The Freak Brothers” has been a big hit since it came out in November. It has helped make Tubi a better place to watch adult animation, making it even more popular.

What is The Freak Brothers Season 2 Release Date?

It’s not clear when The Freak Brothers Season 2 will be released, but it’s safe to say that it will be on a streaming service in December 2022. In the first season, The Freak Brothers was a huge hit.

Tubi has said that they’ll be making a second season of the show. The eight-episode follow-up is set to be released on the streaming service in December, with all of the show’s top voice actors returning. That’s correct! Because the first season was so good, audiences can expect to see another wacky and marijuana-smoking season as well.

What will happen in The Freak Brothers Season 2?

In this show, Franklin Freek, Phineas T. Phreakears, and Fat Freddy Freekowtski are three stoner Freak brothers. They live, work, and have misadventures together. When the three people smoked a magical strain of marijuana in 1969, they fell asleep.

The story then moves on to another “Stoney” accident. They wake up in 2020. People’s lives are very different from the way people live in the first season.

We don’t know what The Freak Brothers Season 2 will be about yet, but it’s possible that the show’s writers will keep going and we’ll see more of the trio’s adventures and misadventures, just like in Season 1.

The Freak Brothers Season 2 – Trailer

There hasn’t been a trailer for the entertainment series The Freak Brothers Season 2, even though it’s been confirmed that the show will be back.

The Freak Brothers Season 2 – Cast

All the main characters are expected to return in The Freak Brothers Season 2; however, these are just guessing as no official announcement has been made yet.

Woody Harrelson as Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek

John Goodman as Fat Freddy Freekowtski

Tiffany Haddish as Kitty

Pete Davidson as Phineas T. Phreakears

Adam Devine as Chuck

Blake Anderson as Charlie

Liza Del Mundo as Camille Switzer

Danny Gendron as Chomsky

Andrea Savage as Harper Switzer

La La Anthony as Gretchen Switzer

Phil LaMarr as Noah Switzer

Carrie Lynn Certa as Choir Singer

Addie Davis as Alexa

Schoolboy Q as Schoolboy Q

John Di Domenico as Donald Trump

A Quick Recap of The Freak Brothers Season 1

First animated series: The Freak Brothers quickly became a favorite with fans who were excited to see Gilbert Shelton’s beloved underground comic made into a movie. This TV show is based on Shelton’s show, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. It tells the story of three pot-smoking, establishment-hating friends who take a 50-year nap together after smoking some really good weed. It was 1969 when the group fell asleep. When they wake up in present-day San Francisco, things are very different. A lot of weed helps them deal with their new world.

This is how Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, explained why the company decided to invest again in the show. He said that Tubi owes its success to the people who have been watching since it first aired on TV last November. Lewinson said that he and the network were “excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks and their crazy pet Kitty for another wild season.” As well, he said that he thought the network’s adult animation shows could go as far as the sky.

That’s all about The Freak Brothers Season 2. We’ll keep you posted with the official release dates as soon as we get any information. Till then, stay tuned with us!!