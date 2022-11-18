Will The 99% Scored ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Be The Latest Netflix YA Cancellation Victim?

Warrior Nun Netflix

Being a mid-tier collection on Netflix must be about essentially the most uncomfortable place you can be in, given how incessantly they’re killed off for seemingly arbitrary causes. And whereas larger reveals like The Crown or Useless to Me can simply drop into the highest spot on Netflix and really feel safe about residing out their full run, reveals like Warrior Nun have a a lot harder time.

Warrior Nun season 2, persevering with the story a couple of teenage, superpowered demon hunter, debuted every week in the past across the center of the highest 10 record, and is about to slip out of it fully, at the moment at #9. It’s a present that doesn’t get a ton of buzz. It had a 68% from critics in Season 1 and a extra enthused 87% from followers. This season? Critics have ignored it to the purpose the place it doesn’t also have a rating, nevertheless it has already racked up extra viewers scores than all of season 1 in only a week, and it’s sitting at an eye-popping 99% amongst followers. It’s improved on season 1 in each manner, viewers say.

The issue, after all, is Netflix’s historical past with YA collection much like this, in that they cancel a complete lot of them earlier than they’ve an opportunity to run their course. Showrunner Simon Barry has already talked about his hopes for renewal for season 3, however appears to acknowledge the fact of Netflix’s metrics-driven renewals:

“After all, while you finish a season as writers, you at all times need to just remember to’ve not written your self right into a nook. And sure, we did have a notion about what season 3 might be and the way that might look. However after all, it’s as much as the followers. In the event that they present up in huge numbers. Netflix will make the precise determination. And so hopefully, that’s what’s going to occur.”

He’s proper to be frightened. Netflix has beforehand cancelled:

First Kill (YA vampire drama)

Cursed (YA fantasy drama)

The Babysitter’s Membership (extremely rated preteen drama)

Dawn (YA post-apocalypse drama)

Spinning Out (teenage ice skating drama)

Insatiable (YA crime comedy/drama)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (YA witch drama)

I Am Not Okay With This (teenage superhero drama)

The Society (YA sci-fi drama)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (teenage crime comedy/drama)

The Order (YA magician drama)

Destiny: The Winx Saga (YA fairy drama)

The Imperfects (YA superhero drama)

Wow there are much more of those than I assumed. Positive, Netflix does have some surviving teenage or YA type reveals. By no means Have I Ever involves thoughts (although that’s ending subsequent season), as does the Shadow and Bone, however the graveyard for these sorts of reveals is huge, and you’ll see how Warrior Nun, with out some kind of showstopping efficiency, could also be destined to satisfy the identical destiny.

Because the showrunner says, it takes overwhelming viewership and passionate fan campaigns for renewal, and even then, we by no means know what may actually be sufficient. I hope I don’t have to jot down a “Warrior Nun cancelled after two seasons” follow-up to this in a month, however that does appear extra seemingly than not, given Netflix’s historical past.

