Will New Girl Season 8 Happen or is get cancelled? Find complete news here!!

How likely are there to be a New Girl season 8? Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) is a quirky middle school teacher who moves into a loft apartment with three male roommates after discovering that her live-in boyfriend is cheating on her. The three men are slacker Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), ladies’ man Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and prankster Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris). As Cece Parikh, a model and Jess’ best friend since childhood, Hannah Simone is the last member of the main New Girl cast, and she is played by her.

New Girl told the stories of the group as they tried to figure out how to live in their 30s. It was praised for its offbeat humor and cast chemistry. The show didn’t do well with the public, and it looked like it was going to be canceled after its sixth season. As a group, the cast of New Girl convinced Fox to give the show a proper send-off, which led to the show getting a one-season renewal.

The seventh and last season of New Girl came to an end in early 2018. Some people are still hoping for a new season. Was New Girl season 8 going to happen? This is what we know.

New Girl’s last season was a good send-off.

During the show New Girl, Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel were on the show with each other. It was three years after the events of season 6. Schmidt and Cece were raising their 3-year-old daughter, Winston and Aly had their first child, and Jess and Nick got married.

Series finale

Jess and Nick learn they’re being evicted from the loft and invite the rest of the show’s cast over to hang out there one last time. It was hailed as a great episode of New Girl. In a moving-themed version of their drinking game True American, the group played the game with their kids (albeit with root beer instead of real beer). Before they moved out, Winston told them it was a prank. Jess and Nick had come to terms with leaving the loft, so they moved anyway. With a perfect ending like that, New Girl season 8 doesn’t really need to happen. Then…

Getting together with a new group of friends hasn’t been ruled out yet.

In the future, the cast of New Girl might come back together for a one-time special. This doesn’t mean that there’s no chance of that happening at all. As far back as August 2020, Jake Johnson said he was still in touch with his former co-stars and he would be surprised if they didn’t come back together at some point. So, even though New Girl season 8 doesn’t seem likely, a one-off reunion episode hasn’t been ruled out.

