Will High Cost Restrict Demand Growth of LiDAR Sensors?

The global automotive industry is experiencing revolutionizing changes with integration of IoT devices. Self-driving and connected cars are boosting demand for LiDAR sensors, as these helps self-driving vehicles identify obstacles in their path. Vehicle automation and transportation planning will play a key role in the transformation of the automotive industry over the coming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4302

Adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry has been restricted due to the high cost involved. In recent times, companies have been trying to cut down on this high cost, which play a huge role in bolstering demand. LiDAR sensor technology is becoming more advanced and cheaper per diem, thanks to innovations and technological changes happening in this industry. Even though adoption is taking place at a snail’s pace, introduction of 3D, and most recently, 4D, would drive market expansion.

As per a new report by Fact.MR, the global LiDAR sensor market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4302

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America dominated the industry and accounted for around US$ 400 Mn of the overall market share in 2020, which was nearly 26%.

The market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period, as sensors are becoming more compact and cheaper, and this has widened the application area of the product.

In terms of value, the airborne sensors segment is projected to grow 3.2X and account for over 34.5% of the market share by the end of forecast period

In terms of value the Mechanical LiDAR segment is foreseen to grow ~2.5X over the forecast period

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4302/S

Collectively, forest planning and management and environmental assessment are estimated to account for 15% of the overall market by 2021, in terms of value. The environmental assessment segment is foreseen to cross the US$ 410 Mn mark by the end of 2031.

The IT & communication segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 190 Mn by 2021, and is likely to expand at a value CAGR of 14% through 2031.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the LiDAR sensor market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region.

Type Airborne LiDAR Sensors Topographic LiDAR Bathymetric LiDAR

Terrestrial LiDAR Sensors Mobile LiDAR Static LiDAR

Technology Solid State LiDAR

Mechanical LiDAR Application Vehicle Automation

Digital Elevation Model

Forest Planning and Management

Environmental Assessment

Transport Planning

Infrastructure Building

Cellular Network

Planning

Meteorology

Others End-use Industry Automotive

Oil & Gas

IT & Communication

Media & Entertainment

Power & Energy

Survey & Analysis

Aerospace & Defenses

Travel & Tourism

Agriculture & Forestry

Mining

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4302

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global LiDAR sensor market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of numerous manufacturers across the globe. However, the market is seen as a consolidated space as a few players such as Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB, Sick AG, Topcon, and Velodyne LiDAR account for a lion’s share.

LiDAR sensor manufacturers are making use of ML algorithms to track data with the help of sensing technology and its integration with the Internet. Prominent automobile players are concentrated on strategic collaborations and partnerships with LiDAR sensor manufacturers across the globe to leverage their technology and services.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/01/31/1708249/0/en/Blue-Prism-Technology-Services-Market-to-Witness-30X-Growth-in-Revenues-Vendors-Shift-Focus-from-Large-Companies-to-SMEs-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Contactless Biometrics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/contactless-biometrics-market

Wearable Exoskeleton Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/3436/wearable-exoskeletons-market

Digital Battlefield Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/digital-battlefield-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com