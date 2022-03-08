Will Halo Infinite Campaign’s Co-Op Canceled or Rescheduled?

343 Industries, the developer of Halo Infinite, has said that the much-anticipated co-op mode for the game is going to be delayed until at least May 2022, at the very least. The studio says that it will take more time to make the game mode that everyone knows and loves. It might not be available with Season 2.

It was released on December 10, 2021, and it came with Season 1 of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which had new maps and games modes that were based on the other games. A co-op mode for the campaign should come out with Season 2. 343 said that at the time. However, it looks like it’s been pushed back again.

“- The recent extension of Halo Infinite Season 1 to May 2022 means that the releases of campaign co-op and Forge mode have also been pushed back from their planned launch dates.”

In the beginning, Season 1 multiplayer was supposed to last for three months, but it was then extended because of all of the game’s problems with matchmaking. States that the studio needs more time to make sure Season 2 meets its high standards, so it has pushed back its battle pass rewards and dates.

Work on the campaign co-op segment has been going on at the same time as Season 2 and the Forge mode, which lets you make your own maps and game modes. Halo Infinite’s world is so big and open that it’s going to take a long time to get a good 4-player network co-op experience in there.

Players will also be able to play two-player split-screen games on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. However, the non-linear parts of the map are posing a lot of problems for the studio, so they need more time to work on them. They still plan to release the network co-op at some point in Season 2, but it could be a while before that.

Before this, the studio was trying out a new pricing system for its in-game items. It was giving more value to bundles and selling individual items separately, but it didn’t work out. As part of their work, they’ve also been working on the progress system, which many people thought was too long and hard.

For more updates, stay in touch with us!!