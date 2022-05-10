Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Be Released on Netflix? Find its release date, cast, plot, and trailer info here!!

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy in the UK finally have some good news: the long-awaited 18th season is now airing on Sky Witness in the UK.

The new season started in the US at the end of September, when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was still recovering from COVID and ran into former patient Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to see it in the UK.

Grey’s Anatomy is now in its 18th season and has become one of ABC’s longest-running shows. The medical drama has won multiple Emmys and had a lot of cast members come and go over the past 16 years. When it comes to the cast, Grey’s Anatomin season 18 will see a number of stars return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Montgomery, Greg Germann, who plays Thomas Koracick, and even Kate Burton, who played Meredith’s late mother Ellis, will all be back.

As for the future of the show, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff recently said, “I have something percolating in my mind” when asked how she thought it might end. Read on for everything we know so far about the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Release Date

Grey’s Anatomy has a very regular schedule, so it’s easy to guess when Season 18 will be available on Netflix. Since a few years ago, seasons have been coming out on Netflix in May, June, and July, about a month after they end on TV. So, if everything stays the same, it should be on Netflix in the US in June or July 2022.

The trailer for Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy had its first episode with Station 19, Season 5. You can stream the trailer of the same online. However, no official trailer is yet released for Season 18.

Grey’s Anatomy Plot

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy was mostly about the recent Covid-19 pandemic and how it caused chaos around the world and in the hospital. Every member of the hospital staff has their own storyline that will be continued in Season 18.

Dr. Addison Montgomery and Dr. Megan Hunt are both expected to return in a big way in season 18. Dr. Meredith’s journey after surviving Covid and figuring out what she wants in her personal and professional life will be shown in Season 18.

Grey’s Anatomy: Cast & Crew

While there’s no official announcement yet made regarding the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 cast, we have done some guesswork for the same.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Abigail Spencer as Dr. Megan Hunt

Lynn Chen as Dr. Michelle Lin

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim

Melissa DuPrey as Dr. Sara Ortiz

Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm

E.R. Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley

Zaiver Sinnett as Dr. Zander Perez

Sylvia Kwan as Dr. Mabel Tseng

Robert I. Mesa as Dr. James Chee

Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca

Greg Tarzan Davis as Dr. Jordan Wright

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Richard Webber) will all be back for the 18th entertainment season of Grey’s Anatomy. There was some doubt about whether the three would play their roles again, but after what Deadline calls “lengthy” contract talks, they agreed to do so.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 the last season?

Ellen Pompeo will be back as Dr. Meredith Grey for another season of the popular medical drama. Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. will also be back from the first season.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Pompeo “got another pay raise and is still the highest-paid actress in a primetime drama series on broadcast television.”

Dana Walden, who is in charge of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said, “Grey’s Anatomy is a worldwide phenomenon that people love. Fans of Shonda Rhimes’ show can’t get enough of it, whether they watch it live on ABC, stream it on Hulu, or watch it around the world on Disney+ or Star+.

They also said that they hoped the show’s stories would “resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.” So maybe you shouldn’t think that season 19 will be the last either.

That’s it!! For more updates, stay connected with us!!