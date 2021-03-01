Will “Grey’s Anatomy” continue? “To be honest, we haven’t made up our minds yet”

Who says it’s the actress protagonist of the series, Ellen Pompeo. The medical drama is currently in its 17th season.

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running series of doctors on prime-time television, still has no proper destination. In an interview on CBS this Sunday, February 28, protagonist Ellen Pompeo made it clear that it has not yet been confirmed that there will be an 18th season.

“To be honest, we haven’t made up our minds yet. We are trying to understand right now. What story do we tell to end such an iconic series? How do we do it? I just want to make sure we do this character, this show, the fans’ justice, I want to do things right, “said the 51-year-old actress.

The 17th season of the series is currently airing. After the usual winter break, “Anatomy of Gray” is back on TV this March – the return to Portugal is scheduled for the 17th at 10:20 pm on Fox Life. The end of the series has been talked about for several years, and Ellen Pompeo’s current contract ends after this season.