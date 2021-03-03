Will Europe’s Christian Democrats break? Free press

For years, many in the European People’s Party argued with right-wing Hungarian Viktor Orban. Now the group is looking for a decision. A showdown also for the German group chairman.

Brussels (AP) – The protracted dispute between the Christian Democrats in the European Parliament and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party is about to be resolved.

The Group of the European People’s Party wants to vote on Wednesday on new rules of procedure that could suspend Fidesz. In the event of an acceptance, Orban has threatened to leave the parliamentary group.

For years, the right-wing conservative Orban has repeatedly come into conflict with the EPP party family, which also includes the CDU and CSU. At party level, Fidesz’s membership has been suspended since 2019, in part due to alleged violations of EU fundamental values ​​and verbal attacks on then-head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. The members of the Fidesz members still belong to the group. Now the suspension could get there too.

In an interview with the DPA, Austrian MP Othmar Karas demanded that the rules of procedure be changed as planned, despite Orban’s threat to leave. “For reasons of attitude, for reasons of credibility, we should not bow to such a policy,” said the ÖVP politician and vice-president of the EU parliament. Fidesz made no attempt to change. “We will not allow Orban to become successful again with blackmail.” Representatives of the Nordic and Baltic EPP parties made similar statements.

A break would also be a turning point for EPP group leader Manfred Weber (CSU), who for a long time tried to mediate but recently got into a sharp conflict with Orban. The EPP Group would shrink – 12 of the current 187 MEPs belong to Fidesz – but would remain the largest group in the European Parliament. What’s politically significant is which faction Fidesz would switch to. The Hungarians could strengthen the right-wing EKR, which houses the Polish PiS, or the right-wing ID fraction, which includes the AfD and the Italian League.

Orban has repeatedly provoked the EU with its plan for an “illiberal” democracy. His refugee, media, university and judicial policies, among others, are being criticized. Rule of law proceedings are ongoing against Hungary in accordance with Article 7 of the EU Treaties – considered the heaviest possible sanction against individual Member States allegedly violating the EU’s fundamental values. At the end of 2020, Hungary temporarily blocked the EU budget because it rejected a new rule of law mechanism. Ultimately, a compromise was found.

