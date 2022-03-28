Will Elon Musk Going to be Launching new Social Media Platform?

“Serious thought” is being given to a new social media platform, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

People on Twitter were asking him if he would build a social media platform with an open-source algorithm and one that put free speech first and had very little propaganda. Musk said yes.

A lot of people, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, use Twitter. Recently, Musk has been critical of the social media platform and its rules. He has said that the company is hurting democracy because it doesn’t follow free speech rules.

His tweet comes a day after he asked people on Twitter if they thought Twitter followed the principle of free speech. More than 70% said no. It will be important to see how this poll turns out. It was Friday. “Please vote carefully,” he told people then.

He could start a new platform if he decides to. If he does, he would join a growing group of technology companies that are trying to be champions of free speech and draw people who think their views are being suppressed on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Alphabet-owned YouTube. More: read more

Nobody, from Donald Trump’s Truth Social to Gettr and Parler to the video site Rumble has come close to matching the reach and popularity of mainstream social media sites so far.

