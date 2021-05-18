Will Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market carry its growth momentum post COVID-19? Read more to know

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Overview

Printing over the packaging surface is the necessity for identification of the primary product inside the package, as well as for marketing the product by highly aesthetic graphics. Inkjet printing is one of the oldest printing technique, which is available in two variants, that is continuous inkjet and drop-on-demand (DOD) inkjet. DOD inkjet printing is the modified version of inkjet printing, introduced after the continuous inkjet printing, and thus highly preferred by consumers. The DOD inkjet printing inks differ in the composition that is whether the ink is water based, alcohol-based or other, and the selection of each kind of ink is dependent on the substrate. Packaging is one of the significant applications of DOD inkjet printing, and the packaging industry is projected to expand at high pace globally. This indicates a well-established and further expanding market for DOD inkjet printing inks.

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Dynamics

Packaging is characterized by the aesthetics and primary product information indicated, along with a few other factors. The quality of ink used for printing leads to the colors obtained, retention over the substrate, protection from splattering, the minimum time required to dry, and others. Moreover, the DOD inkjet printing inks are now available with additional properties such as UV-curable, water-resistant and others has driven the market. On the other hand, with the increasing quality of DOD inkjet printing ink, the price also increases. Thus, it is not feasible for printing mandatory information about the product with high-quality ink. Highly attractive aesthetic graphics are not required over corrugated boxes. Thus low-cost black color DOD inkjet printing inks are preferred for the application. Also for coding and marking purpose, low cost and highly durable inks are preferred. The usage of glass and similar highly smooth plastics is rapidly increasing in the packaging industry, while the printing over such highly smooth surface poses a challenge for printing. Thus, developing DOD inkjet printing inks for printing over glass surface is expected to create an excellent opportunity for DOD inkjet printing inks market.

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Segmentation

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the inkjet process as

Thermal DOD

Piezoelectric DOD

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the material of ink as

Water-based

Alcohol-based

MEK inks Dye-based Pigment-based

Others

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by substrate type as

Corrugated paperboard

Paper

Wood

Fabrics

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Regional Outlook

The regional market for DOD inkjet printing inks is characterized by the packaging industry and manufacturing sector of the region. North America and Western Europe are the regions with highly developed countries, well-established packaging industry, and huge manufacturing sector. While the manufacturers are advancing towards laser printing for applications in packaging. Thus, Western Europe and North America are expected to contribute to a moderate market share in DOD inkjet printing inks market. A large number of emerging packaging producers of Asia Pacific are expected to result in large and gradually expanding DOD inkjet printing inks market. Latin America and Eastern Europe are progressively inclining in the manufacturing activities, resulting in high opportunity in the regions for DOD inkjet printing inks market.

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Key Players

Some of the key players of Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market are

Needham Inks Limited

Squid Ink

Tritron GmbH

Wuhan Widoda Co., Ltd.

Pannier Corporation

International Imaging Materials, Inc.

Kao Corporation

