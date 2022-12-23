Will ‘Destiny 2’ Seriously Delete Its New Exotic Quest Two Months From Now?

Future 2 Skarrow9

Whereas Future 2 has dedicated to scaling again its content material vaulting plans, not vaulting any extra expansions after they eliminated your complete vanilla base recreation, two DLCs and the Forsaken enlargement, that also leaves some…questionable issues in play.

This week is a main instance of this, the place Future 2 simply debuted a brand new unique quest, Operation Seraph’s Defend. It’s a Deep Stone Crypt-like mission filled with fight, puzzles and secrets and techniques that shall be unlocked week to week as gamers try to completely assemble a brand new unique, Revision Zero. It may be soloed, it has a legend issue for tougher play. It’s a enjoyable mission that turns into fairly stunning, as soon as you allow the house station and gaze on the Traveler resting upon the earth.

And in principle, it’s scheduled to be deleted from the sport in two months.

Whereas Future 2 is not content material vaulting complete expansions to maintain the sport trim and save house, that doesn’t apply to seasonal content material. Whereas Future used to delete content material after every season, that has now shifted to a once-a-year culling. On this case, that may occur when the following enlargement, Lightfall, releases in two months. That means all of the work that went into this particular mission will solely be seen for 2 months till it’s deleted fully, as seasonal stuff doesn’t come again out of the content material vault.

For some issues, it’s not nice, but it surely makes extra sense. Prefer it undoubtedly feels bizarre that Bungie vaulted Leviathan and all its raids, introduced it again in “haunted” type for seasonal content material, and now will take away it for a second time for Lightfall.

However apart from a single public occasion on the ship, there isn’t a lot happening there. That’s in distinction to this very elaborate unique mission that’s way more concerned and shouldn’t be erased from existence after simply two months.

It does make some quantity of sense to take away a lot of the seasonal content material 12 months after 12 months. I don’t must nonetheless be enjoying Nightmare Containment or Season of the Worthy’s Seraph Tower occasion years later. And but for Bungie’s particular missions, often tied to exotics, they’ve now created a state of affairs the place Future 2 has actively deleted a few of the greatest PvE content material it’s ever made.

These missions ought to be restored/stored alive within the Legends tab of the sport, capable of be run by newer gamers or, re-run for enjoyable or some form of new reward:

The Whisper

Zero Hour

Harbinger

Presage

Vox Obscura

Operation’s Seraph’s Defend

Bungie has already revealed they now have methods to divorce previous space content material from its bigger entire, therefore them utilizing a bunch of Tangled Shore Misplaced Sectors final season as Pirate hideouts. If that may prolong past that to extract Whisper from Io or Zero Hour from previous Purple Warfare zones, that may be superb. Operation Seraph’s Defend, which takes place in its personal devoted house station, ought to in principle be simpler to avoid wasting.

Bungie has compromised a tiny bit in terms of saving related seasonal content material up to now. They added Chosen Battlegrounds to the Vanguard playlist, and it’s anticipated they may do the identical with PsiOps Battlegrounds and Heist Battlegrounds this 12 months.

However Operation Seraph’s Defend? I genuinely have a tough time believing they might really delete this factor in full simply two months from now, erasing all that good work that went into it. However they’ve achieved it many, many instances earlier than already, although not fairly this quick.

It ought to be saved, and content material vaulting must reduce and return a few of Future 2’s greatest content material that’s already been stripped away.

