Wild Hunt next-gen update release date seemingly leaked

Followers have been eagerly wanting ahead to the upcoming next-gen improve for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now, it looks as if they might not have to attend for much longer to re-experience this beloved open-world motion RPG.

In response to a put up on the Witcher subreddit, a person working as an worker at GAME (one of the vital well-liked online game retailer manufacturers within the UK) noticed an upcoming itemizing for the sport.

It’s slated for a December 9, 2022 launch in response to the screenshot of the database. What does this imply for developer CD Projekt RED and the discharge?

May Witcher 3’s next-gen replace be arriving quickly?

At first look, it might very nicely be a placeholder date. These are dummy launch dates for video games that would not have an formally confirmed launch window. On the writer facet of issues, it’s slated for a This autumn 2022 launch. Contemplating that we’re virtually nearing the tip of the 12 months, this leaked date might make sense. This autumn begins on October 1 and ends on December 31.

Let’s make this seventh anniversary even higher, lets? We’re delighted to share that the Subsequent Gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is deliberate to launch in This autumn 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! Let’s make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?We’re delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.See you on the Path, witchers! https://t.co/2wQbxMP4zh

The database additionally mentions numerous different video video games which can be all filed in alphabetical order. Many of those have outlined launch dates for 2022, whereas others are TBC (To Be Confirmed) for this 12 months and even past.

These embody the Lifeless House-inspired Callisto Protocol, the EA-published Monster Hunter clone referred to as Wild Hearts developed by Koei Tecmo, and the brand new Suicide Squad recreation from well-liked studio Rocksteady. There’s even an oddball recreation referred to as You Suck At Parking, which appears to have grabbed the eye of customers on the Reddit thread.

One other fascinating tidbit is that the itemizing calls it GOTY Version (i.e. Sport of the 12 months Version) whereas the replace is formally subtitled Full Version. This discrepancy shuts down the leak’s validity. Nevertheless, except any affirmation is acquired from the developer, it’s best to take it with a heavy grain of salt.

CD Projekt RED introduced this new replace again in 2020 as a free improve to the unique recreation homeowners on PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X|S, and PC. It is going to seemingly supply a graphical overhaul to reap the benefits of the stronger consoles (in addition to beefier PCs). As such, it won’t be coming to older gen platforms. Consider it as Metro Exodus’ Enhanced Version.

Nevertheless, the developer intends to transcend that, with new additions as nicely. One such confirmed instance is content material based mostly on the live-action Witcher collection on Netflix. Whereas not a lot else is understood concerning the next-gen replace, the writer will probably share new particulars as we close to launch.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is presently obtainable for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Swap, and PC.



