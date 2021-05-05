WiGig Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025 | Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc.

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global WiGig Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The WiGig market was valued at USD 1745 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 5,229.1 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global WiGig Market are Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Peraso Technologies Inc., Blu Wireless Technology Limited, TensorcomÊInc., Fujikura Ltd, Sivers Ima Holding AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, HP Development Company LP, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– February 2020 – Sivers IMA announced the launch of new 5G mmWave Dual Quad Beamformer ICs, in collaboration with Ampleon. They include two quad antenna connections with either Rx or Tx channels and integrated RF switches. This solution supports both vertical and horizontal polarization MIMO.

– January 2020 – Fujikura Ltd started shipping the samples of its 60 GHz mmWave wireless communication module, which utilizes a high gain phased array to deliver high-speed wireless communication in a 60 GHz frequency band, unlike 4G that uses a sub-6 GHz frequency band. This module can be used in various applications, including video transmission and VR/AR, due to its high-speed.

Market Overview:

– Currently, one of the issues with the popular wireless standards is that they either have very limited bandwidth (e.g., Bluetooth), or they are subject to inconsistent performance due to interference and congestion (e.g., Wi-Fi). However, newer standards are emerging, such as 802.22ad or WiGig, which aim to solve both the problems for short-range communication between devices.

– In order to complement the enhancements to Wi-Fi Certified ac, Wi-Fi Alliance introduced Wi-Fi Certified WiGigig to accelerate the commercial availability of WiGig devices. WiGig operates in the less-crowded 60 GHz frequency band, which enables extremely high-performance, multi-gigabit connectivity, and low latency for a range of applications, such as wireless docking, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), multimedia streaming, gaming, and networking.

– Many countries have assigned a 7 GHz or more spectrum in the 60 GHz band, which is either unlicensed (like the present Wi-Fi at 2.4 GHz) or lightly licensed. For example, in the United Kingdom and the United States, the 57-64 GHz band is exempt from licenses. The 64-66 GHz band is lightly licensed in the United Kingdom, which means that the users should notify the regulator where and when they use the frequency, although there is no fee for using it.

– Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries in Asia-Pacific, a majority of these vendors’ functions have been disrupted. This halted the manufacturing operations of these companies and affected the global supply network, which negatively impacted the market. The market is not expected to witness growth until the countries recover from the outbreak of COVID-19.

