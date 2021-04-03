WiGig Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Peraso Technologies Inc.

The WiGig Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The WiGig market was valued at USD 1745 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 5,229.1 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of WiGig Market are Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Peraso Technologies Inc., Blu Wireless Technology Limited, Tensorcom Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Sivers Ima Holding AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, HP Development Company LP and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of High-resolution Videos to Significantly Drive the Market

With the 5G technology expected to be the most significant next-generation cellular network technology in 2020, especially in the urban areas, the adoption of OTT (over-the-top) content is expected to increase.

Furthermore, with the latest OTT trends, streaming 4K video takes up to around 30 Mbps on internet bandwidth. In order to stream high-resolution videos, one must have at least double the currently available bandwidth, which is unusual for the consumer-grade internet connections. However, with the launch of 5G, the extra bandwidth is expected to make 4K and VR (virtual reality) streaming the defining features during the forecast period. The increased demand for high-resolution videos is expected to lead to the adoption of superior wireless networking standards, such as WiGig.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

