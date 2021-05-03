wide-ranging Green & Bio-Solvents Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

According to this wide-ranging Green & Bio-Solvents Market report, the global market is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The key research methodology here by RnR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography. The Green & Bio-Solvents Market report puts light on many aspects related to the industry and market. The quality of the Green & Bio-Solvents Market research report is at par which gains customer confidence and trust.

The key market players profiled in the report include :

BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Vertec Biosolvents Inc. (US), Stepan Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), GFBiochemicals (Netherlands), Cargill Inc. (US), Astrobio (Italy), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and India Glycols Limited (India). They are continuously undertaking developmental strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, and contracts & agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

The green & bio-solvents market size is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2026. Industrial & Domestic Cleaners is the largest application of the green & bio-solvents market. Factors such as growing demand from pharmaceuticals industry, rapid industrialization in growing economies like China, India & Thailand and increasing stringent regulations will drive the green & bio-solvents market.

“Environmental regulations to reduce VOC emissions”

Volatile organic compounds (VOC) contain one or more carbon atoms that have high vapor pressures and, therefore, evaporate rapidly in the air. These are compounds that form ground-level ozone and particulate matter and, thus, are the main ingredients of smog. Smog is known to have an adverse effect on human health and also on the environment, including reductions in agricultural crops and commercial forest yields, reduced growth & survivability of tree seedlings, and increased plant susceptibility to diseases, pests, and harsh weather conditions. Conventional solvents are high on VOC content, and they are used in paints & coatings, adhesives, sealants, printing inks, and varnishes.

“Methyl Soyate is the fastest growing segment by type for green & bio-solvents market during the forecast period”

Methyl soyate has become commercially successful as a viable green alternative industrial solvent on its own merits. Its market demand has increased exponentially over the past ten years. This is despite some perceived solvent property deficiencies. Beyond being an ingredient in cleaners and strippers to replace chlorinated or petroleum products, methyl soyate could find increased use as a carrier solvent. Methyl soyate is not limited to the replacement of regulated industrial cleaning solvents. Due to its eco-friendly nature, methyl soyate can be used to clean up and recover petroleum products from shorelines and streams. The EPA has listed a methyl soyate bio-solvent on the National Contingency Plan product schedule for oil spills.

“Industrial & Domestic Cleaners is estimated to be the largest application for green & bio-solvents market between 2021 and 2026.”

Bio-solvents are used in the cleaning of high-precision mechanical parts such as ball bearings. For this application, perfect cleaning is necessary for the proper functioning of the mechanical piece (remaining dirt would damage the metal) and is critical to the safety of machines in the working process. The use of bio-solvents in household cleaners helps to clean the kitchens, showers, toilets, carpets, and other household items. For example, solvents used in dry cleaning machines help clean clothes by dispersing and dissolving dirt. Bio-solvents also help with disinfectant to get into all the nooks and crannies of the surface. They give products a longer shelf-life and also ensure product stability.

“North America is expected to be the largest green & bio-solvents market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

North America has conventionally been a strong market for green & bio-solvents. Globally, the North American market has been a leader with respect to demand as well as product innovation in terms of quality and application development. The key countries in the North American market are the US (the most dominant market, accounting for a significant market share), Canada, and Mexico. Although a small market, Mexico has witnessed promising demand that is expected to continue in the near future.

As the shale gas production increases, North American ethylene producers are increasingly shifting from petroleum-derived naphtha to lighter, natural gas-based feedstock. Sugars, glycerol, and other plant-derived products are emerging as economically competitive starting materials for a range of commodity chemicals. The US accounts for the maximum market share in the North American region, followed by other countries in the region. Many key players of the green & bio-solvents market are headquartered in the region. The versatile properties of various types of green & bio-solvents have resulted in high growth of the market in the past decades.

