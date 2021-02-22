Wi-Fi Module Market 2020 | Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players To 2024

Global Wi-Fi module market accounted for $31.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $59.14 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Excellent frequency characteristics along with highly resistant to abnormal voltage have boosted the growth of the global Wi-Fi module market. Furthermore, the performance advantage of MLCC such as high capacitance, lower impedance, and compact size propel the market growth. However, the devices being highly prone to physical damage such as cracking. hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing automotive electronics and upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future

The latest survey on Global Wi-Fi module market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 200+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Wi-Fi module market. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted till 2027, product outline, the organization’s required raw materials, and others growth factors.

Wi-Fi module market Competitive Analysis:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Laird PLC, Broadlink, Advantech Co., Ltd., Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd., Silex Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc. are some of the key players operating in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Wi-Fi module market:

Wi-Fi module market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2021-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new products.

However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of products in certain locations.

Wi-Fi module market Segmentation:

The global Wi-Fi module market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on types, the market is divided into router scheme Wi-Fi module and embedded Wi-Fi module. The router scheme Wi-Fi module segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the embedded Wi-Fi module segment is projected to register 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented in to smart appliances & smart grid, handheld mobile devices, medical & industrial testing instruments, and router. The smart appliances & smart grid segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the handheld mobile devices segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, he Wi-Fi module market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi module market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Findings of the Wi-fi Module Market:

In 2017, based on type, the router scheme Wi-Fi module segment dominated the global Wi-Fi module market, in terms of revenue.

In 2017, the smart appliances segment accounted for the highest revenue.

North America held the largest market share in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

