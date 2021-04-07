Wi-Fi Market Report 2021 – Future Development, Covid-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Trends, Share and Growth Opportunity

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=250381

The global post-COVID-19 Wi-Fi market size to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 25.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2020–2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Wi-Fi Market:

Cisco (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Extreme Networks (US)

Huawei (China)

Juniper Networks (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

Fortinet (US)

NETGEAR (US)

Aruba (US)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Broadcom (US)

Airtel (India)

Orange Business Services (France)

Comcast Business (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Telstra (Australia)

Fujitsu (Japan)

AT&T (US)

Lever Technology Group (UK)

Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire)

Ubiquiti Networks (US)

Pass (US)

Superloop (Australia)

Cambium Networks (US)

CASA Systems (US)

Fon (Spain)

“Among component, hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and others. The others segment includes repeaters and relay. The integration of Wi-Fi with other devices has led to improved connectivity.

“Among Verticals, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Wi-Fi market is segmented into education, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, retail and eCommerce, government, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. The healthcare and life sciences vertical uses Wi-Fi for the centralized management of data to increase the scalability and reliability of the services offered. In the healthcare and life sciences industry, cloud Wi-Fi services enable easy and secure access to the medical history and other critical information of patients from anywhere at any time.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC countries are increasingly investing in Wi-Fi projects. The Wi-Fi market in APAC has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC. A rapidly growing customer base, due to the increasing prominence of SMEs, coupled with the reduction in TCO, is expected to drive the Wi-Fi market growth in APAC. APAC is witnessing an upsurge in the adoption of smart devices and internet, mandating the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity.

Competitive Landscape of Wi-Fi Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Key Market Developments

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Deals

3.3 Others

4 Market Share Analysis Of Top Market Players

5 Historical Revenue Analysis

6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology And Definitions

7.1 Star

7.2 Emerging Leaders

7.3 Pervasive

7.4 Participants

8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology And Definitions

10.1 Progressive Companies

10.2 Responsive Companies

10.3 Dynamic Companies

10.4 Starting Blocks

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global Wi-Fi market by component, by density, by location type, by organization size, by vertical, and by region. The component includes hardware, solutions, and services. The density include High-Density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi. The location type comprises of indoor and outdoor. The organization size include large enterprises and SMEs.