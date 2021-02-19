Wi-Fi Booster Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2027

A Wi-Fi booster is a communication medium that replicates the wireless signal from the base router to enlarge the Wi-Fi coverage. Wi-Fi booster basically functions as a bridge, taking the Wi-Fi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to zones where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, refining the performance and range of the Wi-Fi router.

The rising demand for internet connectivity is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Wi-Fi booster market. Moreover, technological advancement in wireless technology is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the Wi-Fi booster market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

NETGEAR

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Amped Wireless

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Wi-Fi Booster market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Wi-Fi Booster market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Wi-Fi Booster market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Wi-Fi Booster market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Key takeaways

Wi-Fi Booster market landscape

Wi-Fi Booster market – key industry dynamics

Wi-Fi Booster market – global market analysis

System market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Wi-Fi Booster market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Most Important Applications of Wi-Fi Booster Market covered in this report is:

Residential

Enterprise

Wi-Fi Booster Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

