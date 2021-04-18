Wi-Fi as a Service Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a subscription-based service that combines three key elements, including infrastructure, software, and managed services. It is a high-speed Wi-Fi solution that is fully managed using cloud-based management systems for connectivity as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network. The most significant benefit of managed Wi-Fi services is the ability to put responsibility for Wi-Fi network performance in the hands of a team of highly experienced experts.

Increase in requisite for low capital expenditure and rise in deployment of public Wi-Fi majorly drive the growth of the Wi-Fi as a service market. In addition, expediency of Wi-Fi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting boost the growth of the market. However, lack of data security concerns is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of IoT is expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the Wi-Fi as a service market in the next few years.

The global Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented into service, location type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By service, the market is divided into professional services and managed services. Professional services segment is further categorized into network planning & implementation, support & maintenance, and training. Depending on location type, it is segregated into indoor and outdoor. According to enterprise size, the Wi-Fi as a service market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into telecom & IT, BFSI, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global Wi-Fi as a service market analysis are Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Singtel, Viasat, Inc., Fujitsu, Commscope, Extreme Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Pareteum, and Telstra Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi as a service market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global Wi-Fi as a service market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

